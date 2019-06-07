Pro Basketball
NBA Playoffs
FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Toronto 2, Golden State 1
Thursday, May 30: Toronto 118, Golden State 109
Sunday, June 2: Golden State 109, Toronto 104
Wednesday, June 5: Toronto 123, Golden State 109
Friday, June 7: Toronto at Golden State, late
Monday, June 10: Golden State at Toronto, 9 p.m.
x-Thursday, June 13: Toronto at Golden State, 9 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 16: Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Pro Hockey
NHL Playoffs
STANLEY CUP FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
St. Louis 3, Boston 2
Monday, May 27: Boston 4, St. Louis 2
Wednesday, May 29: St. Louis 3, Boston 2, OT
Saturday, June 1: Boston 7, St. Louis 2
Monday, June 3: St. Louis 4, Boston 2
Thursday, June 6: St. Louis 2, Boston 1
Sunday, June 9: Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
x-Wednesday, June 12: St. Louis at Boston, 8 p.m.
Pro Soccer
MLS Standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 8 4 4 28 28 18
Montreal 8 7 3 27 21 28
D.C. United 7 4 6 27 23 18
Atlanta 8 5 2 26 19 11
New York 7 5 3 24 25 16
New York City FC 5 1 8 23 23 17
Toronto FC 5 6 3 18 24 23
Orlando City 5 7 3 18 22 21
Chicago 4 6 6 18 24 23
Columbus 5 9 2 17 16 24
New England 4 8 4 16 17 33
Cincinnati 3 11 2 11 14 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 11 1 4 37 39 13
LA Galaxy 9 6 1 28 22 19
Seattle 7 4 5 26 26 21
Houston 7 3 3 24 21 14
FC Dallas 6 6 3 21 20 20
Minnesota United 6 6 3 21 23 24
Real Salt Lake 6 8 1 19 21 27
San Jose 5 6 3 18 21 25
Vancouver 4 6 6 18 17 20
Kansas City 3 5 6 15 24 25
Portland 4 7 2 14 19 26
Colorado 3 9 3 12 24 34
NOTE: 3 points for win, 1 for tie.
Wednesday, June 5
Montreal 2, Seattle 1
Thursday, June 6
New York City FC 5, Cincinnati 2
Friday, June 7
Kansas City at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 8
FC Dallas at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Pro Tennis
French Open
PARIS — Results Friday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinal
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, vs. Dominic Thiem (4), Austria, 2-6, 6-3, 1-3, susp.
Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
Women’s Singles
Semifinal
Ashleigh Barty (8), Australia, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3.
Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Johanna Konta (26), Britain, 7-5, 7-6 (2).
Women’s Doubles
Semifinal
Saisai Zheng, China and Ying-Ying Duan, China, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium and Johanna Larsson (15), Sweden, 6-4, 6-4.
Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium and Aryna Sabalenka (6), Belarus, 6-2, 6-1.
Mixed Doubles
Final
Ivan Dodig, Croatia and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, 6-1, 7-6 (5).
Juniors Men’s Singles
Semifinal
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (7), Denmark, def. Martin Damm Jr (10), United States, 6-4, 6-2.
Toby Alex Kodat, United States, def. Shintaro Mochizuki, Japan, 6-3, 6-4.
Juniors Women’s Singles
Semifinal
Leylah Annie Fernandez (1), Canada, def. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (3), Colombia, 6-2, 6-4.
Emma Navarro (8), United States, def. Qinwen Zheng (5), China, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Juniors Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinal
Andrew Paulson, Czech Republic and Eric Vanshelboim, Ukraine, def. Harold Mayot, France and Arthur Cazaux, France, 6-7, 6-4, 10-5.
Thiago Agustin Tirante, Argentina and Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida (5), Brazil, def. Bu Yunchaokete, China and Zane Khan (4), United States, 6-3, 6-2.
Flavio Cobolli, Italy and Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, def. Toby Alex Kodat, United States and Martin Damm Jr, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Sergey Fomin, Uzbekistan and Gauthier Onclin (8), Belgium, def. Pablo Llamas Ruiz, Spain and Juan Bautista Torres, Argentina, 7-6, 6-2.
Semifinal
Thiago Agustin Tirante, Argentina and Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida (5), Brazil, def. Andrew Paulson, Czech Republic and Eric Vanshelboim, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-0.
Flavio Cobolli, Italy and Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, def. Sergey Fomin, Uzbekistan and Gauthier Onclin (8), Belgium, 6-3, 6-1.
Juniors Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinal
Diane Parry, France and Natsumi Kawaguchi (1), Japan, def. Hurricane Tyra Black, United States and Lea Ma (5), United States, 6-4, 6-2.
Anastasia Tikhonova, Russia and Alina Charaeva (4), Russia, def. Kamilla Bartone, Latvia and Oksana Selekhmeteva (6), Russia, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.
Emma Navarro, United States and Chloe Beck, United States, def. Qinwen Zheng, China and Taisya Pachkaleva, Russia, 6-4, 6-4.
Adrienn Nagy, Hungary and Sohyun Park (7), Republic of Korea, def. Sada Nahimana, Burundi and Hong Yi Cody Wong, Hong Kong, 6-4, 6-4.
Semifinal
Anastasia Tikhonova, Russia and Alina Charaeva (4), Russia, def. Diane Parry, France and Natsumi Kawaguchi (1), Japan, 6-3, 1-6, 11-9.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Points Leaders
Through June 2
1. Kyle Busch 568
2. Joey Logano 564
3. Chase Elliott 511
4. Brad Keselowski 509
5. Kevin Harvick 500
6. Denny Hamlin 465
7. Martin Truex Jr. 452
8. Kurt Busch 437
9. Ryan Blaney 406
10. Clint Bowyer 402
11. Alex Bowman 395
12. Aric Almirola 393
13. Daniel Suarez 368
14. William Byron 361
15. Erik Jones 343
16. Kyle Larson 342
17. Jimmie Johnson 342
18. Ryan Newman 332
19. Paul Menard 310
20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 308
NASCAR XFINITY Points Leaders
Through June 1
1. Tyler Reddick 572
2. Christopher Bell 495
3. Cole Custer 473
4. Austin Cindric 455
5. Justin Allgaier 439
6. Chase Briscoe 410
7. John Hunter Nemechek 388
8. Noah Gragson 381
9. Michael Annett 367
10. Justin Haley 361
11. Ryan Sieg 360
12. Brandon Jones 320
13. Ross Chastain 297
14. Gray Gaulding 247
15. Brandon Brown 245
16. Jeremy Clements 200
17. Garrett Smithley 191
18. Josh Williams 181
18. Ray Black Jr. 181
20. David Starr 168
NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Points Leaders
Through May 17
1. Grant Enfinger 331
2. Stewart Friesen 316
3. Brett Moffitt 298
4. Ben Rhodes 297
5. Matt Crafton 294
6. Johnny Sauter 273
7. Austin Hill 264
8. Todd Gilliland 253
9. Harrison Burton 252
10. Sheldon Creed 219
11. Tyler Dippel 165
12. Spencer Boyd 145
13. Brennan Poole 143
14. Jordan Anderson 136
15. Gus Dean 129
16. Tyler Ankrum 124
17. Austin Wayne Self 110
18. Cory Roper 99
19. Angela Ruch 92
20. Jesse Little 91
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Dwight Smith Jr. on the 7-day IL. Recalled OF Anthony Santander from Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Ryan Weber to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated 1B Mitch Moreland from the 10-day IL.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed RHP Jimmy Cordero off waivers from Seattle and optioned him to Charlotte (IL). Transferred LHP Carlos Rodon to the 60-day IL. Sent OF Jon Jay to Charlotte for a rehab assignment.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded C Tim Federowicz to Texas for a player to be named or cash.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer to Rochester (IL). Reinstated RHP Michael Pineda from the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF Thairo Estrada to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated SS Didi Gregorius from the 60-day IL. Transferred SS Troy Tulowitzki to the 60-day IL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Daniel Mengden to Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled RHP Ryan Dull from Las Vegas.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed OF Mitch Haniger on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Tayler Scott from Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Hunter Wood to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Casey Sadler from Durham.
TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned C Tim Fedorowicz to Nashville (PCL) and selected his contract. Placed C Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Taylor Hearn to the 60-day IL.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Craig Kimbrel on a three-year contract and optioned him to Iowa (PCL). Transferred RHP Allen Webster to the 60-day IL.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF/OF Garrett Hampson to Albuquerque (PCL). Designated LHP Chris Rusin for assignment. Reinstated OF Charlie Blackmon and RHP Wade Davis from the 10-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed LHP Caleb Smith on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Tyler Kinley from New Orleans (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Sent OF Brandon Nimmo to St. Lucie (FSL) for a rehab assignment. Signed OF Taylor Lane to a minor league contract and assigned him to Columbia (SAL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent LHP Travis Bergen to San Jose (Cal) for a rehab assignment.
Atlantic League
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Sold the contract of 3B Dante Bichette to the Washington Nationals.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Banned Golden State investor Mark Stevens from league games and team activities for one year and fined him $500,000 for pushing and directing obscene language toward the Toronto G Kyle Lowry during Wednesday’s game.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed OL David Edwards and Bobby Evans, Ss Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott, RB Darrell Henderson, CB David Long, DL Greg Gaines and LB Dakota Allen.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed TE Donald Parham.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Tim Wilson, OL Delroy Baker and Israel Helms and DBs Elijah Battle, Malik Boynton and Jacob Firlotte.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed academy director Tony Annan to a multi-year contract extension.
COLLEGE
MICHIGAN — Named Phil Martelli, Howard Eisley and Saddi Washington assistant men’s basketball coaches.
RICE — Announced graduate men’s basketball G Tommy McCarthy is tranferring from Harvard.
SAINT ANSELM — Named Alyssa Scott assistant field hockey coach.