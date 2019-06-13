Pro Basketball

NBA Playoffs

FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Toronto 3, Golden State 2

Thursday, May 30: Toronto 118, Golden State 109

Sunday, June 2: Golden State 109, Toronto 104

Wednesday, June 5: Toronto 123, Golden State 109

Friday, June 7: Toronto 105, Golden State 92

Monday, June 10: Golden State 106, Toronto 105

Thursday, June 13: Toronto at Golden State, late

x-Sunday, June 16: Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m.

Pro Soccer

MLS Standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Philadelphia 9 4 4 31 31 20

Montreal 8 7 3 27 21 28

D.C. United 7 4 6 27 23 18

Atlanta 8 5 2 26 19 11

New York 7 6 3 24 27 19

New York City FC 5 1 8 23 23 17

Toronto FC 5 6 4 19 26 25

Orlando City 5 7 3 18 22 21

Chicago 4 6 6 18 24 23

Columbus 5 9 2 17 16 24

New England 4 8 4 16 17 33

Cincinnati 3 11 2 11 14 33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Los Angeles FC 11 1 4 37 39 13

LA Galaxy 9 6 1 28 22 19

Seattle 7 4 5 26 26 21

Houston 7 3 3 24 21 14

FC Dallas 6 6 4 22 22 22

Minnesota United 6 7 3 21 23 25

Real Salt Lake 6 8 1 19 21 27

San Jose 5 6 4 19 23 27

Vancouver 4 6 6 18 17 20

Kansas City 3 5 7 16 26 27

Colorado 4 9 3 15 25 34

Portland 4 7 2 14 19 26

NOTE: 3 points for win, 1 for tie.

Saturday, June 22

LA Galaxy at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Kansas City at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

Pro Tennis

WTA Nature Valley Open

Thursday

At Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham, England

Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)

Surface: Grass-Outdoor

Singles

Second Round

Ajla Tomljanovic (6), Australia, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4.

Donna Vekic (2), Croatia, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 6-1, 6-2.

Tatjana Maria (9), Germany, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Caroline Garcia (1), France, def. Maia Lumsden, Britain, 6-3, 6-1.

Maria Sakkari (4), Greece, def. Ivana Jorovic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-4.

Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Kristina Mladenovic (8), France, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-1, 7-5.

Doubles

First Round

Ellen Perez and Arina Rodionova, Australia, def. Naiktha Bains and Freya Christie, Britain, 6-3, 6-1.

Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, and Vera Lapko, Belarus, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, 6-4, 6-1.

Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, and Renata Voracova (4), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.

Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Yang Zhaoxuan (2), China. 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Sarah-Beth Grey and Eden Silva, Britain, def. Cornelia Lister, Sweden, and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, 4-6, 7-5, 10-3.

Monica Niculescu and Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Xu Yifan (1), China, def. Caroline Garcia, France, and Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 6-2.

Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Katarina Srebotnik (3), Slovenia, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, and Ena Shibahara, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.

