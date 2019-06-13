Pro Basketball
NBA Playoffs
FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Toronto 3, Golden State 2
Thursday, May 30: Toronto 118, Golden State 109
Sunday, June 2: Golden State 109, Toronto 104
Wednesday, June 5: Toronto 123, Golden State 109
Friday, June 7: Toronto 105, Golden State 92
Monday, June 10: Golden State 106, Toronto 105
Thursday, June 13: Toronto at Golden State, late
x-Sunday, June 16: Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Pro Soccer
MLS Standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 9 4 4 31 31 20
Montreal 8 7 3 27 21 28
D.C. United 7 4 6 27 23 18
Atlanta 8 5 2 26 19 11
New York 7 6 3 24 27 19
New York City FC 5 1 8 23 23 17
Toronto FC 5 6 4 19 26 25
Orlando City 5 7 3 18 22 21
Chicago 4 6 6 18 24 23
Columbus 5 9 2 17 16 24
New England 4 8 4 16 17 33
Cincinnati 3 11 2 11 14 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 11 1 4 37 39 13
LA Galaxy 9 6 1 28 22 19
Seattle 7 4 5 26 26 21
Houston 7 3 3 24 21 14
FC Dallas 6 6 4 22 22 22
Minnesota United 6 7 3 21 23 25
Real Salt Lake 6 8 1 19 21 27
San Jose 5 6 4 19 23 27
Vancouver 4 6 6 18 17 20
Kansas City 3 5 7 16 26 27
Colorado 4 9 3 15 25 34
Portland 4 7 2 14 19 26
NOTE: 3 points for win, 1 for tie.
Saturday, June 22
LA Galaxy at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Toronto FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 11 p.m.
Sunday, June 23
Kansas City at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.
Pro Tennis
WTA Nature Valley Open
Thursday
At Nottingham Tennis Centre
Nottingham, England
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Grass-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round
Ajla Tomljanovic (6), Australia, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2.
Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4.
Donna Vekic (2), Croatia, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 6-1, 6-2.
Tatjana Maria (9), Germany, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Caroline Garcia (1), France, def. Maia Lumsden, Britain, 6-3, 6-1.
Maria Sakkari (4), Greece, def. Ivana Jorovic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-4.
Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.
Kristina Mladenovic (8), France, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-1, 7-5.
Doubles
First Round
Ellen Perez and Arina Rodionova, Australia, def. Naiktha Bains and Freya Christie, Britain, 6-3, 6-1.
Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, and Vera Lapko, Belarus, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, 6-4, 6-1.
Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, and Renata Voracova (4), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.
Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Yang Zhaoxuan (2), China. 7-5, 7-6 (5).
Sarah-Beth Grey and Eden Silva, Britain, def. Cornelia Lister, Sweden, and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, 4-6, 7-5, 10-3.
Monica Niculescu and Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8.
Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Xu Yifan (1), China, def. Caroline Garcia, France, and Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 6-2.
Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Katarina Srebotnik (3), Slovenia, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, and Ena Shibahara, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.