Pro Soccer
MLS Standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 9 4 4 31 31 20
Montreal 8 7 3 27 21 28
D.C. United 7 4 6 27 23 18
Atlanta 8 5 2 26 19 11
New York 7 6 3 24 27 19
New York City FC 5 1 8 23 23 17
Toronto FC 5 7 4 19 26 28
Chicago 4 6 7 19 25 24
Orlando City 5 7 3 18 22 21
Columbus 5 10 2 17 16 25
New England 4 8 4 16 17 33
Cincinnati 3 12 2 11 14 35
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 11 1 4 37 39 13
LA Galaxy 10 6 1 31 24 19
Seattle 7 4 5 26 26 21
FC Dallas 7 6 4 25 25 22
Houston 7 4 3 24 21 18
Minnesota United 6 7 3 21 23 25
Real Salt Lake 6 8 2 20 22 28
San Jose 5 6 4 19 23 27
Kansas City 4 5 7 19 27 27
Vancouver 4 6 7 19 19 22
Portland 5 7 2 17 23 26
Colorado 4 9 4 16 27 36
NOTE: 3 points for win, 1 for tie.
Sunday, June 23
Kansas City 1, Columbus 0
Wednesday, June 26
Philadelphia at New England, 7 p.m.
Portland at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
Orlando City at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, June 28
Chicago at New York, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 29
Cincinnati at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Houston at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday, June 30
FC Dallas at Portland, 11 p.m.
College Baseball
NCAA College World Series
At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha
Omaha, Neb.
(Double Elimination)
Championship Series
(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)
Michigan 7, Vanderbilt 4
Tuesday, June 25: Michigan (49-20) vs. Vanderbilt (57-12), 7 p.m.
x-Wednesday, June 26: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Pro Tennis
Nature Valley International
Tuesday
At Devonshire Park
Eastbourne, England
Purse: ATP, $777,650 (ATP250); WTA, $998,712 (Premier)
Surface: Grass-Outdoor
Men’s Singles
First Round
Dan Evans, Britain, def. Radu Albot (8), Moldova, 7-6 (2), 6-2.
Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, def. Jay Clarke, Britain, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-3.
Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-1, 7-6 (4).
Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, def. James Ward, Britain, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 5-7, 7-6 (8), 6-4.
Gilles Simon, France, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 7-5, 6-1.
Women’s Singles
First Round
Belinda Bencic (10), Switzerland, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.
Sam Stosur, Australia, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-2, 6-3.
Polona Hercog, Slovenia, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (3), 0-1 retired.
Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-2.
Second Round
Kiki Bertens (3), Netherlands, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-1.
Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Mandy Minella, Luxembourg, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Alize Cornet, France, def. Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, 6-3, 6-4.
Johanna Konta (14), Britain, def. Maria Sakkari, Greece, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Zhang Shuai, China, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, 6-3, 6-1.
Angelique Kerber (4), Germany, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.
Aryna Sabalenka (8), Belarus, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-2, 6-3.
Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 7-6 (6), 6-4.
Polona Hercog, Slovenia, def. Pauline Parmentier, France, 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4).
Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Sloane Stephens (7), United States, 1-6, 6-0, 6-3.
Simona Halep (6), Romania, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, 6-2, 6-0.
Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Belinda Bencic (10), Switzerland, 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-3.
Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Marketa Vondrousova (13), Czech Republic, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2.
Caroline Wozniacki (11), Denmark, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
First Round
Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Ken and Neal Skupski, Britain, 7-5, 7-6 (10).
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-2, 7-5.
Ben McLachlan, Japan, and Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, and Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-3, 6-7 (1), 10-5.
Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (1), Colombia, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Andy Murray, Britain, 6-2, 6-4.
Fabrice Martin and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (3), France, def. Scott Clayton and James Ward, Britain, 6-2, 6-0.
Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Austin Krajicek (4), United States, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-2, 7-5.
Women’s Doubles
First Round
Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (3), Czech Republic, def. Harriet Dart and Heather Watson, Britain, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 10-6.
Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, def. Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, 6-2, 6-4.
Raquel Atawo, United States, and Vera Zvonareva, Russia, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, and Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs (4), Netherlands, 7-6 (2), 6-4.
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated LHP Sean Gilmartin for assignment. Claimed RHP Tayler Scott off waivers from Seattle. Sent RHP Nate Karns and OF DJ Stewart to the GCL Orioles for rehab assignments. Signed RHP Garrett Farmer and LHP Dillon McCollough to minor league contracts.
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Josh Smith to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated RHP Steven Wright from the restricted list. Transferred RHP Nathan Eovaldi to the 60-day IL. Signed RHP Mason Duke to a minor league contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned RHP Carlos Torres outright to Toledo (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHP Reymin Guduan and RHP Rogelio Armenteros to Round Rock (PCL). Reinstated OF George Springer and RHP Collin McHugh from the 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent SS Andrelton Simmons to Inland Empire (Cal) for a rehab assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed RHP Cody Allen to a minor league contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 1B/OF Kendrys Morales from the 10-day IL and designated him for assignment. Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Signed RHP Nelson Alvarez to a minor league contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of SS Taylor Motter from New Britain (Atlantic).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Signed OF Izzy Wilson to a minor league contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Kyle Bird to Nashville (PCL). Reinstated OF Joey Gallo from the 10-day IL.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Grant Dayton and RHP Chad Sobotka to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Kyle Wright from Gwinnett. Reinstated LHP Sean Newcomb from the 7-day IL.
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent 2B Scooter Gennett to Louisville (IL) for a rehab assignment.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent LHP Harrison Musgrave to Albuquerque (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jeff Brigham to New Orleans (PCL). Reinstated 1B Neil Walker from the 10-day IL. Sent LHP Caleb Smith to Jacksonville (SL) for a rehab assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Ethan Small on a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Noah Syndergaard to Brooklyn (NYP) for a rehab assignment. Signed OF Jake Mangum and RHP Nick MacDonald.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Enyel De Los Santos to Lehigh Valley (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Fernando Salas from Lehigh Valley. Transferred OF Andrew McCutchen to the 60-day IL. Sent OF Adam Haseley to Reading (EL) for a rehab assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned LHP Genesis Cabrera to Memphis (PCL). Placed RHP Jordan Hicks on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday. Recalled RHPs Daniel Ponce de Leon and Dominic Leone from Memphis.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Kyle McGowin to Fresno (PCL). Assigned RHP Erick Fedde to Fresno. Selected the contract of RHP Fernando Rodney from Fresno and LHP Jonny Venters from Harrisburg (EL). Transferred RHP Jeremy Hellickson to the 60-day IL.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
CINCINNATI — Recalled D Logan Gdula from Hartford (USL Championship).
COLLEGE
CAMPBELL — Named Omar Banks director of athletics.
CHOWAN — Named Josh Seese men’s lacrosse coach.
HIGH POINT — Named Jaime Gluesing assistant women’s basketball coach/recruiting coordinator.