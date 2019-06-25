BC-SOC--MLS Glance
Major League Soccer
At A Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
|Philadelphia;9;4;4;31;31;20
|Montreal;8;7;3;27;21;28
|D.C. United;7;4;6;27;23;18
|Atlanta;8;5;2;26;19;11
|New York;7;6;3;24;27;19
|New York City FC;5;1;8;23;23;17
|Toronto FC;5;7;4;19;26;28
|Chicago;4;6;7;19;25;24
|Orlando City;5;7;3;18;22;21
|Columbus;5;10;2;17;16;25
|New England;4;8;4;16;17;33
|Cincinnati;3;12;2;11;14;35
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
|Los Angeles FC;11;1;4;37;39;13
|LA Galaxy;10;6;1;31;24;19
|Seattle;7;4;5;26;26;21
|FC Dallas;7;6;4;25;25;22
|Houston;7;4;3;24;21;18
|Minnesota United;6;7;3;21;23;25
|Real Salt Lake;6;8;2;20;22;28
|San Jose;5;6;4;19;23;27
|Sporting Kansas City;4;5;7;19;27;27
|Vancouver;4;6;7;19;19;22
|Portland;5;7;2;17;23;26
|Colorado;4;9;4;16;27;36
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, June 22
LA Galaxy 2, Cincinnati 0
FC Dallas 3, Toronto FC 0
Real Salt Lake 1, Chicago 1, tie
Colorado 2, Vancouver 2, tie
Portland 4, Houston 0
Sunday, June 23
Sporting Kansas City 1, Columbus 0
Wednesday, June 26
Philadelphia at New England, 7 p.m.
Portland at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
Orlando City at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, June 28
Chicago at New York, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 29
Cincinnati at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Houston at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday, June 30
FC Dallas at Portland, 11 p.m.