BC-SOC--MLS Glance
Major League Soccer
At A Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
|Philadelphia;9;4;4;31;31;20
|Montreal;8;7;3;27;21;28
|D.C. United;7;4;6;27;23;18
|Atlanta;8;5;2;26;19;11
|New York;7;6;3;24;27;19
|New York City FC;5;1;8;23;23;17
|Toronto FC;5;6;4;19;26;25
|Orlando City;5;7;3;18;22;21
|Chicago;4;6;6;18;24;23
|Columbus;5;9;2;17;16;24
|New England;4;8;4;16;17;33
|Cincinnati;3;11;2;11;14;33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
|Los Angeles FC;11;1;4;37;39;13
|LA Galaxy;9;6;1;28;22;19
|Seattle;7;4;5;26;26;21
|Houston;7;3;3;24;21;14
|FC Dallas;6;6;4;22;22;22
|Minnesota United;6;7;3;21;23;25
|Real Salt Lake;6;8;1;19;21;27
|San Jose;5;6;4;19;23;27
|Vancouver;4;6;6;18;17;20
|Sporting Kansas City;3;5;7;16;26;27
|Colorado;4;9;3;15;25;34
|Portland;4;7;2;14;19;26
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, June 22
LA Galaxy at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Toronto FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 11 p.m.
Sunday, June 23
Sporting Kansas City at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.