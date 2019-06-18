BC-SOC--MLS Glance

Major League Soccer

At A Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
Philadelphia;9;4;4;31;31;20
Montreal;8;7;3;27;21;28
D.C. United;7;4;6;27;23;18
Atlanta;8;5;2;26;19;11
New York;7;6;3;24;27;19
New York City FC;5;1;8;23;23;17
Toronto FC;5;6;4;19;26;25
Orlando City;5;7;3;18;22;21
Chicago;4;6;6;18;24;23
Columbus;5;9;2;17;16;24
New England;4;8;4;16;17;33
Cincinnati;3;11;2;11;14;33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
Los Angeles FC;11;1;4;37;39;13
LA Galaxy;9;6;1;28;22;19
Seattle;7;4;5;26;26;21
Houston;7;3;3;24;21;14
FC Dallas;6;6;4;22;22;22
Minnesota United;6;7;3;21;23;25
Real Salt Lake;6;8;1;19;21;27
San Jose;5;6;4;19;23;27
Vancouver;4;6;6;18;17;20
Sporting Kansas City;3;5;7;16;26;27
Colorado;4;9;3;15;25;34
Portland;4;7;2;14;19;26

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 22

LA Galaxy at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Sporting Kansas City at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

