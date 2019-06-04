Pro Basketball
NBA Playoffs
FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Toronto 1, Golden State 1
Thursday, May 30: Toronto 118, Golden State 109
Sunday, June 2: Golden State 109, Toronto 104
Wednesday, June 5: Toronto at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Friday, June 7: Toronto at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Monday, June 10: Golden State at Toronto, 9 p.m.
x-Thursday, June 13: Toronto at Golden State, 9 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 16: Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Pro Hockey
NHL Playoffs
STANLEY CUP FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Boston 2, St. Louis 2
Monday, May 27: Boston 4, St. Louis 2
Wednesday, May 29: St. Louis 3, Boston 2, OT
Saturday, June 1: Boston 7, St. Louis 2
Monday, June 3: St. Louis 4, Boston 2
Thursday, June 6: St. Louis at Boston, 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 9: Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
x-Wednesday, June 12: St. Louis at Boston, 8 p.m.
Pro Tennis
French Open
PARIS — Results Tuesday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinal
Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, def. Stan Wawrinka (24), Switzerland, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Kei Nishikori (7), Japan, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3.
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinal
Johanna Konta (26), Britain, def. Sloane Stephens (7), United States, 6-1, 6-4.
Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Petra Martic (31), Croatia, 7-6 (1), 7-5.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinal
Fabrice Martin, France and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Rajeev Ram, United States and Joe Salisbury (11), Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
Kevin Krawietz, Germany and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3).
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinal
Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium and Johanna Larsson (15), Sweden, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (7), United States, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1.
Saisai Zheng, China and Ying-Ying Duan, China, def. Yifan Xu, China and Gabriela Dabrowski (4), Canada, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.
Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Samantha Stosur, Australia and Shuai Zhang (5), China, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3).
Mixed Doubles
Quarterfinal
Ivan Dodig, Croatia and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, def. Amandine Hesse, France and Benjamin Bonzi, France, 6-4, 6-3.
Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Shuai Zhang, China and John Peers (5), Australia, 1-6, 7-5, 10-8.
Pro Soccer
MLS Standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 8 4 4 28 28 18
D.C. United 7 4 6 27 23 18
Atlanta 8 5 2 26 19 11
New York 7 5 3 24 25 16
Montreal 7 7 3 24 19 27
New York City FC 4 1 8 20 18 15
Toronto FC 5 6 3 18 24 23
Orlando City 5 7 3 18 22 21
Chicago 4 6 6 18 24 23
Columbus 5 9 2 17 16 24
New England 4 8 4 16 17 33
Cincinnati 3 10 2 11 12 28
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 11 1 4 37 39 13
LA Galaxy 9 6 1 28 22 19
Seattle 7 3 5 26 25 19
Houston 7 3 3 24 21 14
FC Dallas 6 6 3 21 20 20
Minnesota United 6 6 3 21 23 24
Real Salt Lake 6 8 1 19 21 27
San Jose 5 6 3 18 21 25
Vancouver 4 6 6 18 17 20
Kansas City 3 5 6 15 24 25
Portland 4 7 2 14 19 26
Colorado 3 9 3 12 24 34
NOTE: 3 points for win, 1 for tie.
Sunday, June 2
Philadelphia 3, Minnesota United 2
New England 2, LA Galaxy 1
Wednesday, June 5
Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 6
Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 7
Kansas City at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 8
FC Dallas at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Transactions
B ASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated INF Chris Davis from the 10-day IL.
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Brian Johnson to Pawtucket (IL) for a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent OF Jon Jay to Birmingham (SL) for a rehab assignment.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Jefry Rodriguez on the 10-day IL. Reinstated OF Tyler Naquin from the 10-day IL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed 3B Hunter Dozier on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 31. Recalled 3B Kelvin Gutierrez from Omaha (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Ricardo Volquez to a minor league contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Kyle Dowdy on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 1. Recalled LHP Brett Martin from Nashville (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated LHP Tim Mayza from the 10-day IL.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Stefan Crichton to Reno (PCL). Reinstated OF David Peralta from the 10-day IL.
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHP Pedro Strop from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Dillon Maples to Iowa (PCL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent 2B Alex Blandino to Louisville (IL) for a rehab assignment. Signed RHP Brad Markey to a minor league contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated 3B Travis Shaw from the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Tyler Bashlor to Syracuse (IL). Reinstated INF/OF Jeff McNeil from the 10-day IL. Signed OF Raphael Gladu.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned OF Nick Williams and LHP Cole Irvin to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled LHP Austin Davis from Lehigh Valley.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent SS Fernando Tatis Jr. to Amarillo (TL) for a rehab assignment.
American Association
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released INF Steve Nyisztor.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Frankie Moscatiello.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Jose Ortega.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Sold the contract of LHP Darin Downs to Acereros de Monclova (Mexican).
SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Signed OF Joe Benson and RHP James Dykstra.
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed OF O’Koyea Dickson.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Chris Cepeda.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed 1B/OF Ryan Kirby. Released INF Rafael Valera.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Mitch McIntyre.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released INF Shane Cooper.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Zach Harvey and 1B Mikael Mouges.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DT Gerald McCoy to a one-year contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed P Rigoberto Sanchez to a contract extension.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins. Signed DL Chase Winovich.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Abu Conteh.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Named Marc Crawford assistant coach.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named Dan Lambert assistant coach.
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Chicago F Curtis McKenzie one game.
ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Cam McGuire public relations and social media coordinator.
COLLEGE
BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Named Kevin Warren commissioner, effective Sept. 16.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE — Named Jim Schaus commissioner.
CHATTANOOGA — Named Lorenzo Ward defensive coordinator.
FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named BJ Ivey men’s director of basketball operations.
HIGH POINT — Named Chelsea Banbury women’s basketball coach.
RUTGERS — Named Steve Hayn men’s assistant basketball coach.