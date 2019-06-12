BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
WNBA
By The Associated Press
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;Pct;GB
|Connecticut;6;1;.857;—
|Washington;4;2;.667;1½
|Chicago;3;2;.600;2
|Indiana;3;3;.500;2½
|Atlanta;1;4;.200;4
|New York;1;4;.200;4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;Pct;GB
|Minnesota;4;2;.667;—
|Los Angeles;3;2;.600;½
|Seattle;4;3;.571;½
|Las Vegas;2;3;.400;1½
|Phoenix;2;3;.400;1½
|Dallas;0;4;.000;3
___
Tuesday's Games
Seattle 84, Indiana 82
Connecticut 83, Washington 75
Chicago 82, Phoenix 75
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
New York at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.