BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

WNBA

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB
Connecticut;6;1;.857;—
Washington;4;2;.667;1½
Chicago;3;2;.600;2
Indiana;3;3;.500;2½
Atlanta;1;4;.200;4
New York;1;4;.200;4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;4;2;.667;—
Los Angeles;3;2;.600;½
Seattle;4;3;.571;½
Las Vegas;2;3;.400;1½
Phoenix;2;3;.400;1½
Dallas;0;4;.000;3

___

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 84, Indiana 82

Connecticut 83, Washington 75

Chicago 82, Phoenix 75

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

