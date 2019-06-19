BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
WNBA
By The Associated Press
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;Pct;GB
|Connecticut;8;1;.889;—
|Chicago;4;2;.667;2½
|Washington;5;3;.625;2½
|Indiana;4;5;.444;4
|New York;3;5;.375;4½
|Atlanta;2;5;.286;5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;Pct;GB
|Las Vegas;4;3;.571;—
|Seattle;5;4;.556;—
|Los Angeles;4;4;.500;½
|Minnesota;4;5;.444;1
|Phoenix;2;4;.333;1½
|Dallas;1;5;.167;2½
___
Tuesday's Games
Washington 81, Los Angeles 52
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 88, Indiana 78
Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.