BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

WNBA

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB
Connecticut;8;1;.889;—
Chicago;4;2;.667;2½
Washington;5;3;.625;2½
Indiana;4;5;.444;4
New York;3;5;.375;4½
Atlanta;2;5;.286;5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB
Las Vegas;4;3;.571;—
Seattle;5;4;.556;—
Los Angeles;4;4;.500;½
Minnesota;4;5;.444;1
Phoenix;2;4;.333;1½
Dallas;1;5;.167;2½

___

Tuesday's Games

Washington 81, Los Angeles 52

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 88, Indiana 78

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.