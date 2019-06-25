BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

WNBA

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB
Connecticut;9;2;.818;—
Washington;7;3;.700;1½
Chicago;6;3;.667;2
Indiana;5;6;.455;4
New York;3;7;.300;5½
Atlanta;2;7;.222;6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB
Seattle;7;4;.636;—
Las Vegas;5;4;.556;1
Minnesota;5;5;.500;1½
Los Angeles;4;6;.400;2½
Phoenix;3;5;.375;2½
Dallas;2;6;.250;3½

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.