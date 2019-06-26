BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
WNBA
By The Associated Press
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;Pct;GB
|Connecticut;9;2;.818;—
|Washington;8;3;.727;1
|Chicago;6;4;.600;2½
|Indiana;5;7;.417;4½
|New York;3;7;.300;5½
|Atlanta;2;7;.222;6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;Pct;GB
|Las Vegas;6;4;.600;—
|Seattle;7;5;.583;—
|Minnesota;6;5;.545;½
|Los Angeles;4;6;.400;2
|Phoenix;3;5;.375;2
|Dallas;2;6;.250;3
___
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 78, Indiana 74
Las Vegas 60, Seattle 56
Wednesday's Games
Washington 81, Chicago 74
Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.