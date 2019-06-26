BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

WNBA

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB
Connecticut;9;2;.818;—
Washington;8;3;.727;1
Chicago;6;4;.600;2½
Indiana;5;7;.417;4½
New York;3;7;.300;5½
Atlanta;2;7;.222;6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB
Las Vegas;6;4;.600;—
Seattle;7;5;.583;—
Minnesota;6;5;.545;½
Los Angeles;4;6;.400;2
Phoenix;3;5;.375;2
Dallas;2;6;.250;3

___

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 78, Indiana 74

Las Vegas 60, Seattle 56

Wednesday's Games

Washington 81, Chicago 74

Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

