BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

WNBA

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB
Connecticut;3;1;.750;—
Indiana;2;1;.667;½
Chicago;1;1;.500;1
Washington;1;1;.500;1
Atlanta;1;2;.333;1½
New York;0;3;.000;2½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;3;1;.750;—
Los Angeles;2;1;.667;½
Seattle;3;2;.600;½
Phoenix;1;1;.500;1
Las Vegas;1;2;.333;1½
Dallas;0;2;.000;2

___

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles 78, New York 73

Seattle 84, Minnesota 77

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

