BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
WNBA
By The Associated Press
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;Pct;GB
|Connecticut;3;1;.750;—
|Indiana;2;1;.667;½
|Chicago;1;1;.500;1
|Washington;1;1;.500;1
|Atlanta;1;2;.333;1½
|New York;0;3;.000;2½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;Pct;GB
|Minnesota;3;1;.750;—
|Los Angeles;2;1;.667;½
|Seattle;3;2;.600;½
|Phoenix;1;1;.500;1
|Las Vegas;1;2;.333;1½
|Dallas;0;2;.000;2
___
Tuesday's Games
Los Angeles 78, New York 73
Seattle 84, Minnesota 77
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.