BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

WNBA

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB
Connecticut;3;1;.750;—
Indiana;2;1;.667;½
Chicago;1;1;.500;1
Washington;1;1;.500;1
Atlanta;1;2;.333;1½
New York;0;3;.000;2½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;3;0;1.000;—
Los Angeles;2;1;.667;1
Phoenix;1;1;.500;1½
Seattle;2;2;.500;1½
Las Vegas;1;2;.333;2
Dallas;0;2;.000;2½

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles 78, New York 73

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.