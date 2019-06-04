BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
WNBA
By The Associated Press
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;Pct;GB
|Connecticut;3;1;.750;—
|Indiana;2;1;.667;½
|Chicago;1;1;.500;1
|Washington;1;1;.500;1
|Atlanta;1;2;.333;1½
|New York;0;3;.000;2½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;Pct;GB
|Minnesota;3;0;1.000;—
|Los Angeles;2;1;.667;1
|Phoenix;1;1;.500;1½
|Seattle;2;2;.500;1½
|Las Vegas;1;2;.333;2
|Dallas;0;2;.000;2½
___
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Los Angeles 78, New York 73
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.