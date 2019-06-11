BC-BBO--EXP-BOX-NYM-NYY
Yankees 12, Mets 5
First Game
|New York (N);AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|McNeil 2b;5;1;2;3;0;0;.337
|Conforto rf;5;0;1;0;0;1;.259
|Alonso dh;4;0;0;0;0;2;.253
|Smith 1b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.354
|T.Frazier 3b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.257
|Davis lf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.260
|Rosario ss;4;1;1;1;0;1;.249
|Nido c;4;1;2;0;0;0;.231
|Lagares cf;4;1;1;1;0;3;.191
|Totals;38;5;9;5;0;9
|New York (A);AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b;5;1;0;0;0;1;.314
|Hicks cf;4;1;1;0;1;0;.228
|Voit dh;4;2;1;3;1;3;.263
|Sanchez c;5;1;2;3;0;0;.264
|Gregorius ss;5;1;2;0;0;1;.429
|C.Frazier rf;4;1;1;0;0;2;.282
|Maybin rf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.286
|Morales 1b;5;2;3;1;0;0;.194
|Urshela 3b;4;2;3;4;0;0;.320
|Gardner lf;3;1;2;1;1;0;.223
|Totals;40;12;15;12;3;7
|New York (N);004;001;000;—;5;9;2
|New York (A);011;520;12x;—;12;15;3
E_T.Frazier (5), Rosario (11), Sanchez (9), Gregorius (2), Morales (3). LOB_New York (N) 6, New York (A) 7. 2B_Smith (6), Hicks (3), Gregorius (1), C.Frazier (10), Morales (2), Urshela (12). 3B_Gardner (4). HR_McNeil (3), off Tanaka; Urshela (5), off Wheeler; Voit (16), off Wheeler; Sanchez (20), off Peterson. RBIs_McNeil 3 (20), Rosario (34), Lagares (14), Voit 3 (44), Sanchez 3 (40), Morales (12), Urshela 4 (29), Gardner (24). SB_Hicks (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York (N) 1 (Lagares); New York (A) 3 (LeMahieu, Gregorius 2). RISP_New York (N) 4 for 9; New York (A) 6 for 16.
Runners moved up_Morales. FIDP_LeMahieu.
DP_New York (N) 1 (Davis, T.Frazier).
|New York (N);IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Wheeler, L, 5-4;4;2-3;10;9;5;1;6;94;4.87
|Font;2;1-3;3;1;1;1;1;46;5.46
|Peterson;1;2;2;2;1;0;27;4.91
|New York (A);IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Tanaka, W, 4-5;6;2-3;7;5;4;0;7;101;3.58
|Kahnle;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;3;2.81
|Hale;2;2;0;0;0;1;36;2.57
Inherited runners-scored_Font 1-0, Kahnle 1-0. WP_Wheeler, Peterson.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, John Libka; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:09. A_41,538 (47,309).