BC-BBO--EXP-BOX-Cin-Cle

Reds 7, Indians 2

Cincinnati;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Senzel cf;4;1;1;1;1;1;.270
Votto dh;2;1;1;1;0;0;.257
a-VanMeter ph-dh;2;0;0;0;1;2;.194
Suarez 3b;4;1;1;1;1;2;.260
Dietrich 1b;4;1;1;0;1;1;.242
Puig rf;4;1;1;0;0;1;.213
Winker lf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.232
b-Farmer ph-2b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.225
Iglesias ss;4;1;2;2;0;1;.297
Casali c;4;1;1;1;0;1;.295
Peraza 2b-lf;4;0;1;1;0;1;.213
Totals;36;7;9;7;4;11
Cleveland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Lindor ss;4;0;1;0;0;0;.302
Mercado lf-cf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.277
Santana dh;3;1;1;1;1;0;.286
Naquin rf;4;1;2;0;0;1;.278
Ramirez 3b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.198
Freeman 2b;4;0;1;1;0;1;.235
Bauers 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.209
Plawecki c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.160
Martin cf;1;0;0;0;1;1;.206
c-Luplow ph-lf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.243
Totals;32;2;6;2;3;7
Cincinnati;200;011;120;—;7;9;1
Cleveland;010;000;010;—;2;6;1

a-struck out for Votto in the 5th. b-struck out for Winker in the 6th. c-grounded out for Martin in the 7th.

E_Suarez (8), Plesac (1). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_Dietrich (4), Iglesias 2 (11), Peraza (6), Naquin (8). HR_Senzel (5), off Plesac; Votto (6), off Plesac; Suarez (15), off Plesac; Casali (3), off Goody; Santana (14), off Lorenzen. RBIs_Senzel (15), Votto (15), Suarez (42), Iglesias 2 (24), Casali (17), Peraza (16), Santana (42), Freeman (9). S_Mercado.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Iglesias, Peraza, VanMeter); Cleveland 3 (Plawecki, Luplow 2). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 11; Cleveland 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Puig, Ramirez, Freeman, Bauers. GIDP_Naquin.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Peraza, Iglesias, Dietrich).

Cincinnati;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
DeSclafani, W, 3-3;5;2-3;4;1;1;2;2;85;4.43
Garrett, H, 10;1;1-3;1;0;0;0;1;25;1.55
Lorenzen;1;1;1;1;0;2;19;3.28
Duke;2-3;0;0;0;1;2;15;5.60
Hughes;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;7;3.41
Cleveland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Plesac, L, 1-2;5;1-3;5;4;4;2;6;87;2.92
Olson;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;3;3.72
Goody;1;1;1;1;0;1;16;3.86
Smith;1-3;0;0;0;1;1;13;4.50
Cole;1;3;2;2;0;1;24;2.77
Clippard;1;0;0;0;1;1;12;3.71

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 1-0, Hughes 1-0, Olson 1-0, Goody 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:07. A_24,045 (35,225).

