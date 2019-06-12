BC-BBO--EXP-BOX-Cin-Cle
Reds 7, Indians 2
|Cincinnati;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Senzel cf;4;1;1;1;1;1;.270
|Votto dh;2;1;1;1;0;0;.257
|a-VanMeter ph-dh;2;0;0;0;1;2;.194
|Suarez 3b;4;1;1;1;1;2;.260
|Dietrich 1b;4;1;1;0;1;1;.242
|Puig rf;4;1;1;0;0;1;.213
|Winker lf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.232
|b-Farmer ph-2b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.225
|Iglesias ss;4;1;2;2;0;1;.297
|Casali c;4;1;1;1;0;1;.295
|Peraza 2b-lf;4;0;1;1;0;1;.213
|Totals;36;7;9;7;4;11
|Cleveland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Lindor ss;4;0;1;0;0;0;.302
|Mercado lf-cf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.277
|Santana dh;3;1;1;1;1;0;.286
|Naquin rf;4;1;2;0;0;1;.278
|Ramirez 3b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.198
|Freeman 2b;4;0;1;1;0;1;.235
|Bauers 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.209
|Plawecki c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.160
|Martin cf;1;0;0;0;1;1;.206
|c-Luplow ph-lf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.243
|Totals;32;2;6;2;3;7
|Cincinnati;200;011;120;—;7;9;1
|Cleveland;010;000;010;—;2;6;1
a-struck out for Votto in the 5th. b-struck out for Winker in the 6th. c-grounded out for Martin in the 7th.
E_Suarez (8), Plesac (1). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_Dietrich (4), Iglesias 2 (11), Peraza (6), Naquin (8). HR_Senzel (5), off Plesac; Votto (6), off Plesac; Suarez (15), off Plesac; Casali (3), off Goody; Santana (14), off Lorenzen. RBIs_Senzel (15), Votto (15), Suarez (42), Iglesias 2 (24), Casali (17), Peraza (16), Santana (42), Freeman (9). S_Mercado.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Iglesias, Peraza, VanMeter); Cleveland 3 (Plawecki, Luplow 2). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 11; Cleveland 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Puig, Ramirez, Freeman, Bauers. GIDP_Naquin.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Peraza, Iglesias, Dietrich).
|Cincinnati;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|DeSclafani, W, 3-3;5;2-3;4;1;1;2;2;85;4.43
|Garrett, H, 10;1;1-3;1;0;0;0;1;25;1.55
|Lorenzen;1;1;1;1;0;2;19;3.28
|Duke;2-3;0;0;0;1;2;15;5.60
|Hughes;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;7;3.41
|Cleveland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Plesac, L, 1-2;5;1-3;5;4;4;2;6;87;2.92
|Olson;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;3;3.72
|Goody;1;1;1;1;0;1;16;3.86
|Smith;1-3;0;0;0;1;1;13;4.50
|Cole;1;3;2;2;0;1;24;2.77
|Clippard;1;0;0;0;1;1;12;3.71
Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 1-0, Hughes 1-0, Olson 1-0, Goody 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:07. A_24,045 (35,225).