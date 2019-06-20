BC-BBO--Baseball Expanded Glance
Baseball Expanded Standings
All Times EDT
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|New York;46;27;.630;—;—;7-3;W-5;25-13;21-14
|Tampa Bay;43;31;.581;3½;—;3-7;L-3;20-18;23-13
|Boston;41;35;.539;6½;—;7-3;W-1;17-17;24-18
|Toronto;26;48;.351;20½;14;3-7;L-3;12-25;14-23
|Baltimore;21;53;.284;25½;19;1-9;L-8;9-28;12-25
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Minnesota;48;25;.658;—;—;6-4;L-1;24-13;24-12
|Cleveland;39;34;.534;9;½;7-3;W-2;20-17;19-17
|Chicago;35;37;.486;12½;4;6-4;L-1;20-17;15-20
|Detroit;26;44;.371;20½;12;3-7;L-1;11-24;15-20
|Kansas City;25;49;.338;23½;15;5-5;L-1;14-23;11-26
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Houston;48;27;.640;—;—;4-6;L-4;27-11;21-16
|Texas;39;35;.527;8½;1;5-5;L-2;25-14;14-21
|Oakland;39;36;.520;9;1½;7-3;W-3;22-17;17-19
|Los Angeles;38;37;.507;10;2½;7-3;W-3;19-18;19-19
|Seattle;32;46;.410;17½;10;5-5;W-1;14-24;18-22
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Atlanta;44;31;.587;—;—;8-2;W-1;24-17;20-14
|Philadelphia;39;34;.534;4;—;3-7;L-3;23-14;16-20
|Washington;35;38;.479;8;4;7-3;W-3;19-17;16-21
|New York;35;39;.473;8½;4½;4-6;L-1;20-14;15-25
|Miami;26;46;.361;16½;12½;3-7;L-1;13-25;13-21
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Chicago;40;33;.548;—;—;4-6;W-1;25-12;15-21
|Milwaukee;40;34;.541;½;—;4-6;L-3;22-13;18-21
|St. Louis;38;35;.521;2;1;7-3;W-1;22-14;16-21
|Cincinnati;34;38;.472;5½;4½;6-4;W-4;19-17;15-21
|Pittsburgh;33;40;.452;7;6;3-7;W-1;14-19;19-21
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Los Angeles;50;25;.667;—;—;6-4;W-2;30-9;20-16
|Colorado;39;34;.534;10;—;6-4;W-2;22-15;17-19
|Arizona;38;37;.507;12;2;5-5;L-3;14-18;24-19
|San Diego;38;37;.507;12;2;5-5;W-4;21-20;17-17
|San Francisco;31;41;.431;17½;7½;5-5;L-2;15-21;16-20
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati 3, Houston 2
N.Y. Yankees 12, Tampa Bay 1
Oakland 8, Baltimore 3
Seattle 8, Kansas City 2
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 7
L.A. Angels 11, Toronto 6
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 10, Texas 4
Boston 9, Minnesota 4
Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Houston (Peacock 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-6), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 2-5) at Boston (Sale 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7) at Texas (Jurado 4-3), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 2-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 4-3), 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Perez 7-3) at Kansas City (Junis 4-6), 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Anderson 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 6-4) at Seattle (Leake 6-6), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Washington 6, Philadelphia 2, 1st game
San Diego 8, Milwaukee 7
Washington 2, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 2, Miami 1, 11 innings
Colorado 6, Arizona 4
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 2
Thursday's Games
Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Keuchel 0-0) at Washington (Strasburg 7-4), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 3-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-1), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 3-5) at Milwaukee (Anderson 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 2-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 4-3), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 3-6) at Arizona (Clarke 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.