BC-BBO--Baseball Expanded Glance
Baseball Expanded Standings
All Times EDT
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|New York;50;28;.641;—;—;9-1;W-1;29-14;21-14
|Tampa Bay;45;33;.577;5;—;4-6;W-1;20-18;25-15
|Boston;43;37;.538;8;1;7-3;W-1;19-19;24-18
|Toronto;29;50;.367;21½;14½;4-6;L-1;13-25;16-25
|Baltimore;22;56;.282;28;21;1-9;L-1;9-28;13-28
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Minnesota;50;27;.649;—;—;5-5;L-1;24-13;26-14
|Cleveland;43;35;.551;7½;—;8-2;W-4;24-17;19-18
|Chicago;36;40;.474;13½;6;4-6;L-3;20-17;16-23
|Detroit;26;47;.356;22;14½;2-8;L-4;11-24;15-23
|Kansas City;27;52;.342;24;16½;5-5;L-1;16-25;11-27
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Houston;49;30;.620;—;—;3-7;W-1;27-11;22-19
|Texas;42;36;.538;6½;1;6-4;W-2;28-15;14-21
|Oakland;41;38;.519;8;2½;6-4;L-1;24-19;17-19
|Los Angeles;39;40;.494;10;4½;5-5;W-1;19-18;20-22
|Seattle;35;47;.427;15½;10;6-4;W-1;17-25;18-22
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Atlanta;46;33;.582;—;—;6-4;L-1;24-17;22-16
|Philadelphia;40;38;.513;5½;1;2-8;W-1;24-17;16-21
|Washington;37;40;.481;8;3½;6-4;L-2;21-19;16-21
|New York;37;42;.468;9;4½;4-6;L-2;20-14;17-28
|Miami;30;46;.395;14½;10;6-4;W-4;13-25;17-21
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Chicago;43;35;.551;—;—;5-5;W-2;28-14;15-21
|Milwaukee;42;36;.538;1;—;3-7;W-2;24-15;18-21
|St. Louis;40;37;.519;2½;½;6-4;L-1;24-16;16-21
|Cincinnati;36;40;.474;6;4;6-4;L-2;19-17;17-23
|Pittsburgh;36;40;.474;6;4;6-4;W-4;17-19;19-21
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Los Angeles;54;26;.675;—;—;7-3;L-1;34-9;20-17
|Colorado;41;37;.526;12;—;5-5;W-1;22-15;19-22
|Arizona;40;40;.500;14;2;3-7;W-2;16-21;24-19
|San Diego;38;40;.487;15;3;5-5;L-3;21-20;17-20
|San Francisco;33;44;.429;19½;7½;4-6;L-2;15-22;18-22
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 8
Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2, 10 innings
Tuesday's Games
San Diego at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7) at Boston (Sale 3-7), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-3), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 4-6) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-6), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Strahm 2-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-9), 3:05 p.m.
Texas (Minor 7-4) at Detroit (Boyd 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 0-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-6), 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 8-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 10-3), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 13, N.Y. Mets 7
Chicago Cubs 8, Atlanta 3
Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 5
Colorado 2, San Francisco 0
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
San Diego (Strahm 2-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-9), 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Arizona (Clarke 1-3), 3:40 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 7-3) at San Francisco (Samardzija 4-6), 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 6-5) at Miami (Gallen 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 0-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-6), 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Keuchel 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.