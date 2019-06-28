BC-BBO--Baseball Expanded Glance
Baseball Expanded Standings
All Times EDT
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|New York;52;28;.650;—;—;9-1;W-3;31-14;21-14
|Tampa Bay;46;36;.561;7;—;3-7;L-1;20-19;26-17
|Boston;44;38;.537;9;2;6-4;L-1;20-20;24-18
|Toronto;30;52;.366;23;16;4-6;W-1;14-25;16-27
|Baltimore;23;58;.284;29½;22½;2-8;W-1;10-30;13-28
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Minnesota;52;28;.650;—;—;5-5;L-1;26-14;26-14
|Cleveland;44;37;.543;8½;1½;7-3;L-1;25-18;19-19
|Chicago;37;41;.474;14;7;3-7;W-1;20-17;17-24
|Kansas City;28;54;.341;25;18;4-6;L-2;16-25;12-29
|Detroit;26;51;.338;24½;17½;1-9;L-8;11-28;15-23
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Houston;50;32;.610;—;—;2-8;L-2;28-13;22-19
|Texas;46;36;.561;4;—;7-3;W-6;28-15;18-21
|Oakland;43;39;.524;7;3;7-3;L-1;24-19;19-20
|Los Angeles;42;40;.512;8;4;7-3;W-4;22-18;20-22
|Seattle;37;48;.435;14½;10½;6-4;L-1;17-25;20-23
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Atlanta;49;34;.590;—;—;6-4;W-1;24-17;25-17
|Philadelphia;43;39;.524;5½;—;4-6;L-1;27-17;16-22
|Washington;41;40;.506;7;1½;8-2;W-4;21-19;20-21
|New York;37;46;.446;12;6½;2-8;L-6;20-15;17-31
|Miami;31;49;.388;16½;11;6-4;W-1;14-28;17-21
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Chicago;44;38;.537;—;—;5-5;L-1;29-16;15-22
|Milwaukee;43;38;.531;½;—;3-7;W-1;25-17;18-21
|St. Louis;40;39;.506;2½;1½;5-5;L-3;24-18;16-21
|Pittsburgh;38;41;.481;4½;3½;7-3;W-2;17-19;21-22
|Cincinnati;37;42;.468;5½;4½;6-4;W-1;20-17;17-25
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Los Angeles;56;27;.675;—;—;8-2;W-1;34-9;22-18
|Colorado;42;39;.519;13;½;5-5;L-1;22-16;20-23
|Arizona;42;41;.506;14;1½;4-6;W-2;17-22;25-19
|San Diego;40;40;.500;14½;2;6-4;W-2;21-20;19-20
|San Francisco;34;46;.425;20½;8;3-7;L-2;16-24;18-22
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 2, 18 innings
Texas 3, Detroit 1
Milwaukee 4, Seattle 2
Pittsburgh 10, Houston 0
L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 3
Friday's Games
Baltimore 13, Cleveland 0
Toronto 6, Kansas City 2
Texas 5, Tampa Bay 0
Washington 3, Detroit 1
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5) vs. Boston (Porcello 5-7) at London, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 3-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 7-3), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Bailey 7-6) at Toronto (Stroman 5-9), 4:07 p.m.
Texas (Sampson 6-4) at Tampa Bay (McKay 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Voth 0-0) at Detroit (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-6), 4:12 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 4-5) at Houston (Verlander 10-3), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 7-6), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston at London, 10:10 a.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 4, Seattle 2
Pittsburgh 10, Houston 0
Chicago Cubs 9, Atlanta 7
Washington 8, Miami 5
L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 8
Arizona 5, San Francisco 1
Friday's Games
Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Miami 6, Philadelphia 2
Washington 3, Detroit 1
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Atlanta (Teheran 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-6), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-7) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-2), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 7-7) at Miami (Yamamoto 3-0), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Voth 0-0) at Detroit (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-1) at Colorado (Gray 8-5), 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-2), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 8-3) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-8), 10:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 6-3) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:05 p.m.