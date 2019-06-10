BC-BBO--Baseball Expanded Glance
Baseball Expanded Standings
All Times EDT
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|New York;40;24;.625;—;—;5-5;W-1;21-12;19-12
|Tampa Bay;40;24;.625;—;—;5-5;W-1;17-14;23-10
|Boston;34;32;.515;7;1;5-5;L-1;15-15;19-17
|Toronto;23;42;.354;17½;11½;2-8;L-4;12-22;11-20
|Baltimore;20;45;.308;20½;14½;3-7;L-1;8-23;12-22
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Minnesota;43;21;.672;—;—;6-4;W-1;19-9;24-12
|Cleveland;33;32;.508;10½;1½;5-5;L-1;19-16;14-16
|Chicago;31;33;.484;12;3;6-4;W-2;17-14;14-19
|Detroit;24;38;.387;18;9;4-6;L-1;11-21;13-17
|Kansas City;20;45;.308;23½;14½;2-8;L-2;12-22;8-23
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Houston;45;22;.672;—;—;8-2;W-1;24-9;21-13
|Texas;34;30;.531;9½;—;7-3;L-1;24-12;10-18
|Oakland;33;33;.500;11½;2;4-6;W-1;18-15;15-18
|Los Angeles;31;35;.470;13½;4;4-6;L-1;17-18;14-17
|Seattle;28;41;.406;18;8½;4-6;W-1;13-22;15-19
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Philadelphia;37;28;.569;—;—;4-6;L-1;22-12;15-16
|Atlanta;36;29;.554;1;—;6-4;W-3;16-15;20-14
|New York;32;33;.492;5;4;5-5;W-2;19-11;13-22
|Washington;30;35;.462;7;6;7-3;W-2;15-15;15-20
|Miami;23;40;.365;13;12;4-6;L-4;11-21;12-19
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Chicago;37;27;.578;—;—;6-4;W-3;24-11;13-16
|Milwaukee;38;28;.576;—;—;7-3;W-4;22-13;16-15
|St. Louis;31;32;.492;5½;4;5-5;L-3;20-13;11-19
|Pittsburgh;30;34;.469;7;5½;3-7;L-3;13-18;17-16
|Cincinnati;29;35;.453;8;6½;4-6;W-1;15-15;14-20
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Los Angeles;45;21;.682;—;—;8-2;W-2;25-7;20-14
|Colorado;33;31;.516;11;2½;6-4;L-2;18-12;15-19
|Arizona;34;32;.515;11;2½;6-4;W-4;14-16;20-16
|San Diego;33;33;.500;12;3½;4-6;L-2;18-20;15-13
|San Francisco;26;38;.406;18;9½;5-5;L-2;11-20;15-18
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1
Arizona 8, Toronto 2
Minnesota 12, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 6, 10 innings
Houston 4, Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2
Oakland 9, Texas 8
Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 3
Monday's Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 1-4) at Baltimore (Means 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 6-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 5-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 3-2) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Nelson 0-1) at Houston (Peacock 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 5-6) at Minnesota (Perez 7-2), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-5) at Kansas City (Junis 4-6), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-6), 10:07 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 3
Arizona 8, Toronto 2
Atlanta 7, Miami 6, 12 innings
N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Dodgers 1, San Francisco 0
Washington 5, San Diego 2
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1
Monday's Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Arizona (Duplantier 1-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 5-5), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 6-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 4-3) at Miami (Smith 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-5) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-5), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Nelson 0-1) at Houston (Peacock 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-5) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 4-4) at San Francisco (Beede 0-2), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-6), 10:07 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.