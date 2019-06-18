BC-BBO--Baseball Expanded Glance

Baseball Expanded Standings

All Times EDT

By The Associated Press

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
New York;44;27;.620;—;—;5-5;W-3;23-13;21-14
Tampa Bay;43;29;.597;1½;—;4-6;L-1;20-18;23-11
Boston;40;34;.541;5½;—;7-3;W-6;17-17;23-17
Toronto;26;46;.361;18½;13;3-7;L-1;12-23;14-23
Baltimore;21;51;.292;23½;18;2-8;L-6;9-28;12-23

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Minnesota;47;24;.662;—;—;6-4;L-2;23-12;24-12
Cleveland;37;34;.521;10;1½;6-4;L-1;20-17;17-17
Chicago;34;36;.486;12½;4;5-5;L-2;20-17;14-19
Detroit;25;43;.368;20½;12;2-8;L-4;11-24;14-19
Kansas City;24;48;.333;23½;15;5-5;W-2;14-23;10-25

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Houston;48;25;.658;—;—;6-4;L-2;27-11;21-14
Texas;39;33;.542;8½;—;6-4;W-1;25-12;14-21
Oakland;37;36;.507;11;2½;5-5;W-1;20-17;17-19
Los Angeles;36;37;.493;12;3½;6-4;W-1;19-18;17-19
Seattle;31;45;.408;18½;10;5-5;L-1;13-23;18-22

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Atlanta;43;30;.589;—;—;9-1;W-2;23-16;20-14
Philadelphia;39;32;.549;3;—;5-5;L-1;23-14;16-18
New York;34;38;.472;8½;5½;4-6;L-2;20-14;14-24
Washington;33;38;.465;9;6;5-5;W-1;17-17;16-21
Miami;25;45;.357;16½;13½;2-8;L-2;13-25;12-20

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Milwaukee;40;32;.556;—;—;6-4;L-1;22-13;18-19
Chicago;39;32;.549;½;—;5-5;L-1;24-11;15-21
St. Louis;37;34;.521;2½;2;6-4;W-2;21-13;16-21
Cincinnati;32;38;.457;7;6½;4-6;W-2;17-17;15-21
Pittsburgh;32;39;.451;7½;7;2-8;W-1;13-18;19-21

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Los Angeles;48;25;.658;—;—;5-5;L-1;28-9;20-16
Arizona;38;35;.521;10;2;7-3;L-1;14-16;24-19
Colorado;37;34;.521;10;2;5-5;L-1;22-15;15-19
San Diego;36;37;.493;12;4;4-6;W-2;19-20;17-17
San Francisco;31;39;.443;15½;7½;6-4;W-1;15-21;16-18

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 0

L.A. Angels 10, Toronto 5

Cincinnati 3, Houston 2

Texas 7, Cleveland 2

Boston 2, Minnesota 0

Oakland 3, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 6, Seattle 4

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston (Cole 6-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7), 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-4), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 3-3), 3:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-6), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-8), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 5-5), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 3-1) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 7-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Cincinnati 3, Houston 2

Atlanta 12, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 5, Miami 0

San Diego 2, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston (Cole 6-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 6-6) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Davies 7-1) at San Diego (Strahm 2-6), 3:40 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-1) at Washington (Scherzer 5-5), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-4) at Atlanta (Fried 7-3), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 5-5), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-7) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 6-5) at Arizona (Greinke 8-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.