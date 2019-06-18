BC-BBO--Baseball Expanded Glance
Baseball Expanded Standings
All Times EDT
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|New York;44;27;.620;—;—;5-5;W-3;23-13;21-14
|Tampa Bay;43;29;.597;1½;—;4-6;L-1;20-18;23-11
|Boston;40;34;.541;5½;—;7-3;W-6;17-17;23-17
|Toronto;26;46;.361;18½;13;3-7;L-1;12-23;14-23
|Baltimore;21;51;.292;23½;18;2-8;L-6;9-28;12-23
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Minnesota;47;24;.662;—;—;6-4;L-2;23-12;24-12
|Cleveland;37;34;.521;10;1½;6-4;L-1;20-17;17-17
|Chicago;34;36;.486;12½;4;5-5;L-2;20-17;14-19
|Detroit;25;43;.368;20½;12;2-8;L-4;11-24;14-19
|Kansas City;24;48;.333;23½;15;5-5;W-2;14-23;10-25
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Houston;48;25;.658;—;—;6-4;L-2;27-11;21-14
|Texas;39;33;.542;8½;—;6-4;W-1;25-12;14-21
|Oakland;37;36;.507;11;2½;5-5;W-1;20-17;17-19
|Los Angeles;36;37;.493;12;3½;6-4;W-1;19-18;17-19
|Seattle;31;45;.408;18½;10;5-5;L-1;13-23;18-22
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Atlanta;43;30;.589;—;—;9-1;W-2;23-16;20-14
|Philadelphia;39;32;.549;3;—;5-5;L-1;23-14;16-18
|New York;34;38;.472;8½;5½;4-6;L-2;20-14;14-24
|Washington;33;38;.465;9;6;5-5;W-1;17-17;16-21
|Miami;25;45;.357;16½;13½;2-8;L-2;13-25;12-20
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Milwaukee;40;32;.556;—;—;6-4;L-1;22-13;18-19
|Chicago;39;32;.549;½;—;5-5;L-1;24-11;15-21
|St. Louis;37;34;.521;2½;2;6-4;W-2;21-13;16-21
|Cincinnati;32;38;.457;7;6½;4-6;W-2;17-17;15-21
|Pittsburgh;32;39;.451;7½;7;2-8;W-1;13-18;19-21
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Los Angeles;48;25;.658;—;—;5-5;L-1;28-9;20-16
|Arizona;38;35;.521;10;2;7-3;L-1;14-16;24-19
|Colorado;37;34;.521;10;2;5-5;L-1;22-15;15-19
|San Diego;36;37;.493;12;4;4-6;W-2;19-20;17-17
|San Francisco;31;39;.443;15½;7½;6-4;W-1;15-21;16-18
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 0
L.A. Angels 10, Toronto 5
Cincinnati 3, Houston 2
Texas 7, Cleveland 2
Boston 2, Minnesota 0
Oakland 3, Baltimore 2
Kansas City 6, Seattle 4
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Houston (Cole 6-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7), 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-4), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Rogers 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 3-3), 3:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-6), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-8), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 5-5), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 3-1) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 7-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 7-3), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Cincinnati 3, Houston 2
Atlanta 12, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 5, Miami 0
San Diego 2, Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Houston (Cole 6-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7), 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 6-6) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Davies 7-1) at San Diego (Strahm 2-6), 3:40 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-1) at Washington (Scherzer 5-5), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-4) at Atlanta (Fried 7-3), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 5-5), 8:05 p.m.
Miami (Richards 3-7) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 6-5) at Arizona (Greinke 8-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.