BC-BBO--Baseball Expanded Glance

Baseball Expanded Standings
All Times EDT
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|New York;38;21;.644;—;—;6-4;L-2;21-12;17-9
|Tampa Bay;35;23;.603;2½;—;6-4;L-4;17-14;18-9
|Boston;31;29;.517;7½;—;4-6;W-2;14-12;17-17
|Toronto;22;38;.367;16½;9;2-8;W-1;11-18;11-20
|Baltimore;19;41;.317;19½;12;4-6;W-1;8-23;11-18
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Minnesota;40;19;.678;—;—;7-3;L-1;19-9;21-10
|Cleveland;30;30;.500;10½;1;4-6;W-1;16-14;14-16
|Chicago;29;32;.475;12;2½;6-4;L-2;17-14;12-18
|Detroit;23;34;.404;16;6½;5-5;W-1;10-17;13-17
|Kansas City;19;41;.317;21½;12;2-8;L-4;11-18;8-23
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Houston;42;20;.677;—;—;8-2;W-5;22-8;20-12
|Texas;30;28;.517;10;—;5-5;L-1;20-10;10-18
|Oakland;30;30;.500;11;1;5-5;W-1;18-15;12-15
|Los Angeles;29;32;.475;12½;2½;6-4;L-2;15-15;14-17
|Seattle;25;39;.391;18;8;2-8;L-4;12-21;13-18
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Philadelphia;34;27;.557;—;—;4-6;W-1;20-11;14-16
|Atlanta;33;27;.550;½;—;6-4;W-3;16-15;17-12
|New York;28;32;.467;5½;5;4-6;L-3;15-10;13-22
|Washington;28;33;.459;6;5½;8-2;W-4;15-15;13-18
|Miami;22;36;.379;10½;10;6-4;W-3;11-18;11-18
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Chicago;33;26;.559;—;—;4-6;W-2;20-10;13-16
|Milwaukee;34;27;.557;—;—;5-5;L-1;18-12;16-15
|St. Louis;30;29;.508;3;2½;5-5;L-1;19-13;11-16
|Pittsburgh;28;31;.475;5;4½;3-7;L-3;11-18;17-13
|Cincinnati;28;32;.467;5½;5;5-5;W-1;15-15;13-17
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Los Angeles;43;19;.694;—;—;9-1;W-7;25-7;18-12
|Colorado;31;28;.525;10½;1½;8-2;L-1;18-12;13-16
|San Diego;31;30;.508;11½;2½;4-6;L-1;16-17;15-13
|Arizona;30;32;.484;13;4;3-7;L-2;13-16;17-16
|San Francisco;25;34;.424;16½;7½;4-6;W-3;10-18;15-16
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Washington 9, Chicago White Sox 5
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2
Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 6
Baltimore 12, Texas 11
Boston 8, Kansas City 3
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2
Houston 11, Seattle 5
Wednesday's Games
Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 4
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Detroit (Norris 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Weber 1-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-2), 1:15 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 9-2) at Seattle (Milone 1-1), 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 5-3) at Toronto (Jackson 0-3), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 7-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 6-2) at Texas (Jurado 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-5), 10:07 p.m.
Friday's Games
Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta 12, Pittsburgh 5
Washington 9, Chicago White Sox 5
San Francisco 9, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings
Miami 16, Milwaukee 0
Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 3
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 0
Philadelphia 9, San Diego 6
Wednesday's Games
Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Francisco (Anderson 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 5-3), 12:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-4) at Pittsburgh (Archer 2-5), 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5), 1:15 p.m.
Miami (Smith 3-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-1), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-4), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 5-3) at San Diego (Lucchesi 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.