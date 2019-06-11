BC-BBO--Baseball Expanded Glance

Baseball Expanded Standings

All Times EDT

By The Associated Press

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Tampa Bay;41;24;.631;—;—;6-4;W-2;18-14;23-10
New York;40;24;.625;½;—;5-5;W-1;21-12;19-12
Boston;34;33;.507;8;2;5-5;L-2;15-16;19-17
Toronto;23;42;.354;18;12;2-8;L-4;12-22;11-20
Baltimore;20;45;.308;21;15;3-7;L-1;8-23;12-22

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Minnesota;43;21;.672;—;—;6-4;W-1;19-9;24-12
Cleveland;33;32;.508;10½;2;5-5;L-1;19-16;14-16
Chicago;31;34;.477;12½;4;5-5;L-1;17-15;14-19
Detroit;24;38;.387;18;9½;4-6;L-1;11-21;13-17
Kansas City;20;45;.308;23½;15;2-8;L-2;12-22;8-23

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Houston;45;22;.672;—;—;8-2;W-1;24-9;21-13
Texas;35;30;.538;9;—;7-3;W-1;24-12;11-18
Oakland;33;34;.493;12;3;4-6;L-1;18-15;15-19
Los Angeles;32;35;.478;13;4;5-5;W-1;18-18;14-17
Seattle;28;41;.406;18;9;4-6;W-1;13-22;15-19

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Atlanta;37;29;.561;—;—;7-3;W-4;17-15;20-14
Philadelphia;37;29;.561;—;—;4-6;L-2;22-13;15-16
New York;32;33;.492;4½;4½;5-5;W-2;19-11;13-22
Washington;31;35;.470;6;6;7-3;W-3;15-15;16-20
Miami;23;41;.359;13;13;4-6;L-5;11-22;12-19

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Milwaukee;38;28;.576;—;—;7-3;W-4;22-13;16-15
Chicago;37;28;.569;½;—;6-4;L-1;24-11;13-17
St. Louis;32;32;.500;5;4;6-4;W-1;20-13;12-19
Pittsburgh;30;35;.462;7½;6½;3-7;L-4;13-18;17-17
Cincinnati;29;35;.453;8;7;4-6;W-1;15-15;14-20

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Los Angeles;45;22;.672;—;—;7-3;L-1;25-7;20-15
Colorado;34;31;.523;10;2½;6-4;W-1;19-12;15-19
Arizona;35;32;.522;10;2½;7-3;W-5;14-16;21-16
San Diego;33;33;.500;11½;4;4-6;L-2;18-20;15-13
San Francisco;26;38;.406;17½;10;5-5;L-2;11-20;15-18

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 2

Texas 4, Boston 3, 11 innings

Washington 12, Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oakland (Anderson 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 5-2), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 2-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 7-4) at Boston (Porcello 4-6), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Jackson 0-4) at Baltimore (Hess 1-8), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-1) at Houston (Verlander 9-2), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Milone 1-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 8-2), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-5) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-3), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit vs. Kansas City at , 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Arizona 13, Philadelphia 8

St. Louis 4, Miami 1

Atlanta 13, Pittsburgh 7

Washington 12, Chicago White Sox 1

Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 2-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 5-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 5-4), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 6-6) at Philadelphia (Eflin 6-5), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-6) at Miami (Urena 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Davis 0-1) at Atlanta (Soroka 7-1), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-1) at Houston (Verlander 9-2), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 1-2) at San Francisco (Anderson 1-1), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.