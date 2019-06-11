BC-BBO--Baseball Expanded Glance
Baseball Expanded Standings
All Times EDT
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Tampa Bay;41;24;.631;—;—;6-4;W-2;18-14;23-10
|New York;40;24;.625;½;—;5-5;W-1;21-12;19-12
|Boston;34;33;.507;8;2;5-5;L-2;15-16;19-17
|Toronto;23;42;.354;18;12;2-8;L-4;12-22;11-20
|Baltimore;20;45;.308;21;15;3-7;L-1;8-23;12-22
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Minnesota;43;21;.672;—;—;6-4;W-1;19-9;24-12
|Cleveland;33;32;.508;10½;2;5-5;L-1;19-16;14-16
|Chicago;31;34;.477;12½;4;5-5;L-1;17-15;14-19
|Detroit;24;38;.387;18;9½;4-6;L-1;11-21;13-17
|Kansas City;20;45;.308;23½;15;2-8;L-2;12-22;8-23
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Houston;45;22;.672;—;—;8-2;W-1;24-9;21-13
|Texas;35;30;.538;9;—;7-3;W-1;24-12;11-18
|Oakland;33;34;.493;12;3;4-6;L-1;18-15;15-19
|Los Angeles;32;35;.478;13;4;5-5;W-1;18-18;14-17
|Seattle;28;41;.406;18;9;4-6;W-1;13-22;15-19
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Atlanta;37;29;.561;—;—;7-3;W-4;17-15;20-14
|Philadelphia;37;29;.561;—;—;4-6;L-2;22-13;15-16
|New York;32;33;.492;4½;4½;5-5;W-2;19-11;13-22
|Washington;31;35;.470;6;6;7-3;W-3;15-15;16-20
|Miami;23;41;.359;13;13;4-6;L-5;11-22;12-19
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Milwaukee;38;28;.576;—;—;7-3;W-4;22-13;16-15
|Chicago;37;28;.569;½;—;6-4;L-1;24-11;13-17
|St. Louis;32;32;.500;5;4;6-4;W-1;20-13;12-19
|Pittsburgh;30;35;.462;7½;6½;3-7;L-4;13-18;17-17
|Cincinnati;29;35;.453;8;7;4-6;W-1;15-15;14-20
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Los Angeles;45;22;.672;—;—;7-3;L-1;25-7;20-15
|Colorado;34;31;.523;10;2½;6-4;W-1;19-12;15-19
|Arizona;35;32;.522;10;2½;7-3;W-5;14-16;21-16
|San Diego;33;33;.500;11½;4;4-6;L-2;18-20;15-13
|San Francisco;26;38;.406;17½;10;5-5;L-2;11-20;15-18
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 2
Texas 4, Boston 3, 11 innings
Washington 12, Chicago White Sox 1
L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Oakland (Anderson 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 5-2), 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 2-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 7-4) at Boston (Porcello 4-6), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Jackson 0-4) at Baltimore (Hess 1-8), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-1) at Houston (Verlander 9-2), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Milone 1-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 8-2), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-5) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-3), 8:15 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit vs. Kansas City at , 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Arizona 13, Philadelphia 8
St. Louis 4, Miami 1
Atlanta 13, Pittsburgh 7
Washington 12, Chicago White Sox 1
Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5
L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 2-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 5-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 5-4), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 6-6) at Philadelphia (Eflin 6-5), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-6) at Miami (Urena 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Davis 0-1) at Atlanta (Soroka 7-1), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-1) at Houston (Verlander 9-2), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Quantrill 1-2) at San Francisco (Anderson 1-1), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.