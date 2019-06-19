BC-BBO--Baseball Expanded Glance
Baseball Expanded Standings
All Times EDT
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|New York;45;27;.625;—;—;6-4;W-4;24-13;21-14
|Tampa Bay;43;30;.589;2½;—;4-6;L-2;20-18;23-12
|Boston;40;35;.533;6½;—;6-4;L-1;17-17;23-18
|Toronto;26;47;.356;19½;13;3-7;L-2;12-24;14-23
|Baltimore;21;52;.288;24½;18;2-8;L-7;9-28;12-24
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Minnesota;48;24;.667;—;—;6-4;W-1;24-12;24-12
|Cleveland;38;34;.528;10;½;7-3;W-1;20-17;18-17
|Chicago;35;36;.493;12½;3;6-4;W-1;20-17;15-19
|Detroit;26;43;.377;20½;11;3-7;W-1;11-24;15-19
|Kansas City;25;48;.342;23½;14;5-5;W-3;14-23;11-25
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Houston;48;26;.649;—;—;5-5;L-3;27-11;21-15
|Texas;39;34;.534;8½;—;5-5;L-1;25-13;14-21
|Oakland;38;36;.514;10;1½;6-4;W-2;21-17;17-19
|Los Angeles;37;37;.500;11;2½;7-3;W-2;19-18;18-19
|Seattle;31;46;.403;18½;10;4-6;L-2;13-24;18-22
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Atlanta;43;31;.581;—;—;8-2;L-1;23-17;20-14
|Philadelphia;39;32;.549;2½;—;5-5;L-1;23-14;16-18
|New York;35;38;.479;7½;4½;5-5;W-1;20-14;15-24
|Washington;33;38;.465;8½;5½;5-5;W-1;17-17;16-21
|Miami;26;45;.366;15½;12½;3-7;W-1;13-25;13-20
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Milwaukee;40;33;.548;—;—;5-5;L-2;22-13;18-20
|Chicago;39;33;.542;½;—;4-6;L-2;24-12;15-21
|St. Louis;37;35;.514;2½;2;6-4;L-1;21-14;16-21
|Cincinnati;33;38;.465;6;5½;5-5;W-3;18-17;15-21
|Pittsburgh;32;40;.444;7½;7;2-8;L-1;13-19;19-21
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Los Angeles;49;25;.662;—;—;6-4;W-1;29-9;20-16
|Colorado;38;34;.528;10;1;5-5;W-1;22-15;16-19
|Arizona;38;36;.514;11;2;6-4;L-2;14-17;24-19
|San Diego;37;37;.500;12;3;4-6;W-3;20-20;17-17
|San Francisco;31;40;.437;16½;7½;6-4;L-1;15-21;16-19
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 4
N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 3
L.A. Angels 3, Toronto 1
Cincinnati 4, Houston 3
Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Cleveland 10, Texas 3
Minnesota 4, Boston 3, 17 innings
Oakland 16, Baltimore 2
Kansas City 9, Seattle 0
Wednesday's Games
Houston at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Texas (Minor 6-4), 2:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1) at Toronto (Richard 0-3), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 10-2) at Kansas City (Sparkman 1-3), 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 8-1) at Oakland (Montas 9-2), 10:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 3-8) at Seattle (LeBlanc 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 4
Cincinnati 4, Houston 3
N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Miami 6, St. Louis 0
Colorado 8, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 0
San Diego 4, Milwaukee 1
Wednesday's Games
Houston at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado (Hoffman 1-3) at Arizona (Ray 5-4), 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-1) at Washington (Strasburg 7-4), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Lopez 5-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-6), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Font 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-1), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Roark 4-6) at Milwaukee (Nelson 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-1), 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.