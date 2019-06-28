BC-BBO--Baseball Expanded Glance
Baseball Expanded Standings
All Times EDT
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|New York;52;28;.650;—;—;9-1;W-3;31-14;21-14
|Tampa Bay;46;35;.568;6½;—;3-7;W-1;20-18;26-17
|Boston;44;38;.537;9;1½;6-4;L-1;20-20;24-18
|Toronto;29;52;.358;23½;16;3-7;L-3;13-25;16-27
|Baltimore;22;58;.275;30;22½;1-9;L-3;9-30;13-28
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Minnesota;52;28;.650;—;—;5-5;L-1;26-14;26-14
|Cleveland;44;36;.550;8;½;7-3;W-1;25-18;19-18
|Chicago;37;41;.474;14;6½;3-7;W-1;20-17;17-24
|Kansas City;28;53;.346;24½;17;5-5;L-1;16-25;12-28
|Detroit;26;50;.342;24;16½;1-9;L-7;11-27;15-23
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Houston;50;32;.610;—;—;2-8;L-2;28-13;22-19
|Texas;45;36;.556;4½;—;7-3;W-5;28-15;17-21
|Oakland;43;39;.524;7;2½;7-3;L-1;24-19;19-20
|Los Angeles;42;40;.512;8;3½;7-3;W-4;22-18;20-22
|Seattle;37;48;.435;14½;10;6-4;L-1;17-25;20-23
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Atlanta;48;34;.585;—;—;6-4;L-1;24-17;24-17
|Philadelphia;43;38;.531;4½;—;4-6;W-4;27-17;16-21
|Washington;40;40;.500;7;2½;8-2;W-3;21-19;19-21
|New York;37;45;.451;11;6½;3-7;L-5;20-14;17-31
|Miami;30;49;.380;16½;12;5-5;L-3;13-28;17-21
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Chicago;44;37;.543;—;—;5-5;W-1;29-16;15-21
|Milwaukee;43;38;.531;1;—;3-7;W-1;25-17;18-21
|St. Louis;40;39;.506;3;2;5-5;L-3;24-18;16-21
|Pittsburgh;38;41;.481;5;4;7-3;W-2;17-19;21-22
|Cincinnati;36;42;.462;6½;5½;6-4;L-4;19-17;17-25
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Los Angeles;56;27;.675;—;—;8-2;W-1;34-9;22-18
|Colorado;42;39;.519;13;1;5-5;L-1;22-16;20-23
|Arizona;42;41;.506;14;2;4-6;W-2;17-22;25-19
|San Diego;40;40;.500;14½;2½;6-4;W-2;21-20;19-20
|San Francisco;34;46;.425;20½;8½;3-7;L-2;16-24;18-22
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 2, 18 innings
Texas 3, Detroit 1
Milwaukee 4, Seattle 2
Pittsburgh 10, Houston 0
L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 3
Friday's Games
Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5) vs. Boston (Porcello 5-7), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 3-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 7-3), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Bailey 7-6) at Toronto (Stroman 5-9), 4:07 p.m.
Texas (Sampson 6-4) at Tampa Bay (McKay 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Voth 0-0) at Detroit (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-6), 4:12 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 4-5) at Houston (Verlander 10-3), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 7-6), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston, 10:10 a.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 4, Seattle 2
Pittsburgh 10, Houston 0
Chicago Cubs 9, Atlanta 7
Washington 8, Miami 5
L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 8
Arizona 5, San Francisco 1
Friday's Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Atlanta (Teheran 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-6), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-7) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-2), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 7-7) at Miami (Yamamoto 3-0), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Voth 0-0) at Detroit (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-1) at Colorado (Gray 8-5), 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-2), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 8-3) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-8), 10:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 6-3) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:05 p.m.