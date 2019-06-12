BC-BBO--Baseball Expanded Glance
Baseball Expanded Standings
All Times EDT
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|New York;41;25;.621;—;—;4-6;L-1;22-13;19-12
|Tampa Bay;41;25;.621;—;—;6-4;L-1;18-15;23-10
|Boston;34;34;.500;8;3;5-5;L-3;15-17;19-17
|Toronto;23;43;.348;18;13;2-8;L-5;12-22;11-21
|Baltimore;21;45;.318;20;15;4-6;W-1;9-23;12-22
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Minnesota;44;21;.677;—;—;7-3;W-2;20-9;24-12
|Cleveland;34;32;.515;10½;2;6-4;W-1;20-16;14-16
|Chicago;32;34;.485;12½;4;5-5;W-1;18-15;14-19
|Detroit;24;39;.381;19;10½;3-7;L-2;11-21;13-18
|Kansas City;21;45;.318;23½;15;2-8;W-1;13-22;8-23
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Houston;46;22;.676;—;—;8-2;W-2;25-9;21-13
|Texas;36;30;.545;9;—;7-3;W-2;24-12;12-18
|Oakland;34;34;.500;12;3;5-5;W-1;18-15;16-19
|Los Angeles;33;35;.485;13;4;5-5;W-2;19-18;14-17
|Seattle;28;42;.400;19;10;3-7;L-1;13-22;15-20
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Atlanta;38;29;.567;—;—;8-2;W-5;18-15;20-14
|Philadelphia;38;29;.567;—;—;5-5;W-1;23-13;15-16
|New York;33;34;.493;5;4½;5-5;W-1;19-11;14-23
|Washington;31;36;.463;7;6½;7-3;L-1;15-15;16-21
|Miami;23;42;.354;14;13½;4-6;L-6;11-23;12-19
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Milwaukee;38;29;.567;—;—;6-4;L-1;22-13;16-16
|Chicago;37;29;.561;½;—;6-4;L-2;24-11;13-18
|St. Louis;33;32;.508;4;3½;6-4;W-2;20-13;13-19
|Pittsburgh;30;36;.455;7½;7;2-8;L-5;13-18;17-18
|Cincinnati;29;36;.446;8;7½;3-7;L-1;15-15;14-21
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Los Angeles;45;23;.662;—;—;6-4;L-2;25-7;20-16
|Colorado;35;31;.530;9;2;6-4;W-2;20-12;15-19
|Arizona;35;33;.515;10;3;7-3;L-1;14-16;21-17
|San Diego;33;34;.493;11½;4½;3-7;L-3;18-20;15-14
|San Francisco;27;38;.415;16½;9½;5-5;W-1;12-20;15-18
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 12, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game
Baltimore 4, Toronto 2
N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 4, 2nd game
Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 1, 10 innings
Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 3
Texas 9, Boston 5
Chicago White Sox 7, Washington 5
Houston 10, Milwaukee 8
Minnesota 6, Seattle 5
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2
L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Wednesday's Games
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Seattle (Kikuchi 3-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-3), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 3-8) at Baltimore (Ynoa 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-6) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Sampson 5-3) at Boston (Price 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-4) vs. Kansas City (Bailey 4-6) at Omaha, Neb., 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-5), 8:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:37 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 12, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 4, 2nd game
Philadelphia 7, Arizona 4
Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 1, 10 innings
St. Louis 7, Miami 1
Atlanta 7, Pittsburgh 5, 8 innings
Chicago White Sox 7, Washington 5
Houston 10, Milwaukee 8
Colorado 10, Chicago Cubs 3
San Francisco 6, San Diego 5
L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 4-4), 12:10 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 7-2) at Washington (Fedde 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Quantrill 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 5-5), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1), 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.