BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|;G;AB;R;H;Pct.
|Bellinger LAD;76;272;61;95;.349
|Yelich Mil;71;266;63;91;.342
|McNeil NYM;64;237;32;81;.342
|Blackmon Col;61;269;54;89;.331
|Arenado Col;76;296;57;96;.324
|Dahl Col;68;254;47;81;.319
|Freeman Atl;77;304;59;96;.316
|Bell Pit;75;289;57;91;.315
|Rendon Was;63;232;57;72;.310
|KMarte Ari;75;307;51;95;.309
Home Runs
Yelich, Milwaukee, 29; Alonso, New York, 27; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 25; Renfroe, San Diego, 23; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 22; Freeman, Atlanta, 21; 5 tied at 20.
Runs Batted In
Bell, Pittsburgh, 66; Yelich, Milwaukee, 63; Arenado, Colorado, 62; Ozuna, St. Louis, 62; Freeman, Atlanta, 61; Alonso, New York, 61; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 61; Escobar, Arizona, 59; Rizzo, Chicago, 54; Rendon, Washington, 53.
Pitching
Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 9-2; Buehler, Los Angeles, 8-1; Soroka, Atlanta, 8-1; Greinke, Arizona, 8-3; Fried, Atlanta, 8-3; Strasburg, Washington, 8-4; Gant, St. Louis, 7-0; Davies, Milwaukee, 7-1; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 7-1.