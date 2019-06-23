BC-BBN--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN

By The Associated Press

NATIONAL LEAGUE

;G;AB;R;H;Pct.
Bellinger LAD;76;272;61;95;.349
Yelich Mil;71;266;63;91;.342
McNeil NYM;64;237;32;81;.342
Blackmon Col;61;269;54;89;.331
Arenado Col;76;296;57;96;.324
Dahl Col;68;254;47;81;.319
Freeman Atl;77;304;59;96;.316
Bell Pit;75;289;57;91;.315
Rendon Was;63;232;57;72;.310
KMarte Ari;75;307;51;95;.309

Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 29; Alonso, New York, 27; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 25; Renfroe, San Diego, 23; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 22; Freeman, Atlanta, 21; 5 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 66; Yelich, Milwaukee, 63; Arenado, Colorado, 62; Ozuna, St. Louis, 62; Freeman, Atlanta, 61; Alonso, New York, 61; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 61; Escobar, Arizona, 59; Rizzo, Chicago, 54; Rendon, Washington, 53.

Pitching

Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 9-2; Buehler, Los Angeles, 8-1; Soroka, Atlanta, 8-1; Greinke, Arizona, 8-3; Fried, Atlanta, 8-3; Strasburg, Washington, 8-4; Gant, St. Louis, 7-0; Davies, Milwaukee, 7-1; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 7-1.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.