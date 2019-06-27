BC-BBN--EXP-BOX-Atl-ChC
Cubs 9, Braves 7
|Atlanta;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf;3;2;1;0;1;0;.287
|Swanson ss;4;1;2;3;1;0;.259
|Freeman 1b;5;1;1;2;0;2;.312
|Donaldson 3b;2;0;0;0;2;1;.254
|Markakis rf;4;1;2;0;0;0;.274
|Riley lf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.266
|Tomlin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|b-Joyce ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.306
|Webb p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|Albies 2b;4;1;2;2;0;0;.284
|Flowers c;2;1;0;0;1;1;.261
|d-McCann ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.277
|Wilson p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.000
|Camargo lf;2;0;0;0;0;1;.241
|Totals;33;7;8;7;5;10
|Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Schwarber lf;4;1;1;1;0;2;.230
|Bryant 3b;4;1;0;0;0;1;.283
|Rizzo 1b;3;2;2;1;1;0;.274
|Baez ss;4;1;1;0;0;1;.286
|Heyward cf-rf;4;2;2;3;0;0;.270
|Caratini c;4;1;2;2;0;1;.293
|Gonzalez rf;2;0;0;0;0;2;.200
|Almora Jr. cf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.244
|Descalso 2b;3;1;1;0;0;1;.187
|Kintzler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Strop p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|c-Bote ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.252
|Kimbrel p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Chatwood p;2;0;0;0;0;0;.222
|Cishek p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|a-Russell ph-2b;2;0;1;0;0;0;.243
|Totals;35;9;10;7;1;9
|Atlanta;013;201;000;—;7;8;1
|Chicago;100;341;00x;—;9;10;0
a-singled for Cishek in the 6th. b-struck out for Tomlin in the 8th. c-struck out for Strop in the 8th. d-struck out for Flowers in the 9th.
E_Markakis (1). LOB_Atlanta 5, Chicago 3. 2B_Acuna Jr. (11), Swanson (15), Rizzo (13), Baez (20). 3B_Heyward (3). HR_Freeman (22), off Chatwood; Albies (13), off Cishek; Schwarber (17), off Wilson; Caratini (2), off Tomlin. RBIs_Swanson 3 (51), Freeman 2 (63), Albies 2 (44), Schwarber (37), Rizzo (56), Heyward 3 (31), Caratini 2 (11). SB_Donaldson (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Freeman, Wilson); Chicago 2 (Rizzo, Chatwood). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 7; Chicago 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Baez. GIDP_Freeman, Markakis.
DP_Chicago 2 (Bryant, Baez, Rizzo), (Descalso, Baez, Rizzo).
|Atlanta;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Wilson;4;1-3;6;6;4;1;6;82;8.31
|Tomlin, L, 1-1;2;2-3;4;3;2;0;2;45;3.94
|Webb;1;0;0;0;0;1;10;1.27
|Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Chatwood, W, 4-1;5;6;6;6;4;5;90;4.50
|Cishek, H, 5;1;1;1;1;0;2;17;3.15
|Kintzler, H, 9;1;0;0;0;0;1;15;2.06
|Strop, H, 1;1;0;0;0;0;1;15;4.58
|Kimbrel, S, 1-1;1;1;0;0;1;1;20;0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Tomlin 1-1. HBP_Chatwood (Acuna Jr.). WP_Chatwood, Wilson. PB_Flowers (9).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:02. A_39,823 (41,649).