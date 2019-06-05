BC-BBM--South Atlantic League Glance

South Atlantic League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance

All Times EDT

Northern Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB
Delmarva (Orioles);43;14;.754;—
Greensboro (Pirates);38;20;.655;5½
Hickory (Rangers);37;22;.627;7
West Virginia (Mariners);29;30;.492;15
Kannapolis (White Sox);26;32;.448;17½
Hagerstown (Nationals);26;33;.441;18
Lakewood (Phillies);21;37;.362;22½

Southern Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB
Charleston SC (Yankees);32;27;.542;—
Augusta (Giants);29;29;.500;2½
Lexington (Royals);28;29;.491;3
Rome (Braves);26;32;.448;5½
Greenville (Red Sox);25;33;.431;6½
Asheville (Rockies);24;34;.414;7½
Columbia (Mets);23;35;.397;8½

___

Wednesday's Games

Hickory 5, West Virginia 1

Lakewood 3, Hagerstown 0

Charleston SC 2, Greensboro 1

Delmarva at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Rome at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Lexington at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Asheville, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Lexington at Rome, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Charleston SC, 7:05 p.m.

Hagerstown at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Greensboro at Lakewood, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakewood, Game 2, TBD

Lexington at Rome, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Charleston SC, 7:05 p.m.

Hagerstown at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

