BC-BBM--South Atlantic League Glance
South Atlantic League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
|;W;L;Pct.;GB
|Delmarva (Orioles);43;14;.754;—
|Greensboro (Pirates);38;20;.655;5½
|Hickory (Rangers);37;22;.627;7
|West Virginia (Mariners);29;30;.492;15
|Kannapolis (White Sox);26;32;.448;17½
|Hagerstown (Nationals);26;33;.441;18
|Lakewood (Phillies);21;37;.362;22½
Southern Division
|;W;L;Pct.;GB
|Charleston SC (Yankees);32;27;.542;—
|Augusta (Giants);29;29;.500;2½
|Lexington (Royals);28;29;.491;3
|Rome (Braves);26;32;.448;5½
|Greenville (Red Sox);25;33;.431;6½
|Asheville (Rockies);24;34;.414;7½
|Columbia (Mets);23;35;.397;8½
___
Wednesday's Games
Hickory 5, West Virginia 1
Lakewood 3, Hagerstown 0
Charleston SC 2, Greensboro 1
Delmarva at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Rome at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Lexington at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Asheville, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Lexington at Rome, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Charleston SC, 7:05 p.m.
Hagerstown at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
Greensboro at Lakewood, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Lakewood, Game 2, TBD
Lexington at Rome, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Charleston SC, 7:05 p.m.
Hagerstown at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.