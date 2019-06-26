BC-BBM--South Atlantic League Glance
South Atlantic League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
|;W;L;Pct.;GB
|Hickory (Rangers);5;1;.833;—
|x-Delmarva (Orioles);5;1;.833;—
|Kannapolis (White Sox);3;3;.500;2
|West Virginia (Mariners);3;3;.500;2
|Lakewood (Phillies);2;4;.333;3
|Greensboro (Pirates);2;4;.333;3
|Hagerstown (Nationals);2;4;.333;3
Southern Division
|;W;L;Pct.;GB
|Greenville (Red Sox);5;1;.833;—
|Columbia (Mets);3;3;.500;2
|Augusta (Giants);3;3;.500;2
|Rome (Braves);3;3;.500;2
|Charleston SC (Yankees);2;4;.333;3
|x-Lexington (Royals);2;4;.333;3
|Asheville (Rockies);2;4;.333;3
Tuesday's Games
Charleston SC 5, Rome 4
West Virginia 12, Greensboro 6
Hickory 7, Hagerstown 0
Greenville 11, Kannapolis 8
Augusta 4, Asheville 2
Lexington 9, Columbia 2
Delmarva 5, Lakewood 0
Greenville 12, Kannapolis 3, 7 innings
Wednesday's Games
West Virginia at Greensboro, 12 p.m.
Hagerstown at Hickory, 12 p.m.
Columbia at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.
Charleston SC at Rome, 1 p.m.
Asheville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Lakewood at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Lexington at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Charleston SC, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Hagerstown, 7:05 p.m.