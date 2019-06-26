BC-BBM--South Atlantic League Glance

South Atlantic League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance

All Times EDT

Northern Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB
Hickory (Rangers);5;1;.833;—
x-Delmarva (Orioles);5;1;.833;—
Kannapolis (White Sox);3;3;.500;2
West Virginia (Mariners);3;3;.500;2
Lakewood (Phillies);2;4;.333;3
Greensboro (Pirates);2;4;.333;3
Hagerstown (Nationals);2;4;.333;3

Southern Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB
Greenville (Red Sox);5;1;.833;—
Columbia (Mets);3;3;.500;2
Augusta (Giants);3;3;.500;2
Rome (Braves);3;3;.500;2
Charleston SC (Yankees);2;4;.333;3
x-Lexington (Royals);2;4;.333;3
Asheville (Rockies);2;4;.333;3

___

Tuesday's Games

Charleston SC 5, Rome 4

West Virginia 12, Greensboro 6

Hickory 7, Hagerstown 0

Greenville 11, Kannapolis 8

Augusta 4, Asheville 2

Lexington 9, Columbia 2

Delmarva 5, Lakewood 0

Greenville 12, Kannapolis 3, 7 innings

Wednesday's Games

West Virginia at Greensboro, 12 p.m.

Hagerstown at Hickory, 12 p.m.

Columbia at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Charleston SC at Rome, 1 p.m.

Asheville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Lakewood at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Lexington at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Charleston SC, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Hagerstown, 7:05 p.m.

