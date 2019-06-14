BC-BBM--South Atlantic League Glance
South Atlantic League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
|;W;L;Pct.;GB
|Delmarva (Orioles);46;20;.697;—
|Hickory (Rangers);40;23;.635;4½
|Greensboro (Pirates);41;25;.621;5
|West Virginia (Mariners);33;33;.500;13
|Hagerstown (Nationals);30;36;.455;16
|Kannapolis (White Sox);28;37;.431;17½
|Lakewood (Phillies);26;41;.388;20½
Southern Division
|;W;L;Pct.;GB
|Charleston SC (Yankees);36;31;.537;—
|Augusta (Giants);34;31;.523;1
|Lexington (Royals);34;32;.515;1½
|Greenville (Red Sox);30;37;.448;6
|Rome (Braves);29;37;.439;6½
|Asheville (Rockies);29;38;.433;7
|Columbia (Mets);24;39;.381;10
___
Friday's Games
Greensboro at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Lakewood at Asheville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Charleston SC, 7:05 p.m.
Lexington at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Hagerstown, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday's Games
West Virginia at Hagerstown, Game 1, 4:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Hagerstown, Game 2, TBD
Lakewood at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Rome at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Charleston SC, 6:05 p.m.
Lexington at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Greenville at Charleston SC, 1:05 p.m.
Lakewood at Asheville, 2:05 p.m.
Rome at Augusta, 2:05 p.m.
Lexington at Columbia, 2:05 p.m.
Hickory at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Hagerstown, 2:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Kannapolis, 3 p.m.