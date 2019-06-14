BC-BBM--South Atlantic League Glance

South Atlantic League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance

All Times EDT

Northern Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB
Delmarva (Orioles);46;20;.697;—
Hickory (Rangers);40;23;.635;4½
Greensboro (Pirates);41;25;.621;5
West Virginia (Mariners);33;33;.500;13
Hagerstown (Nationals);30;36;.455;16
Kannapolis (White Sox);28;37;.431;17½
Lakewood (Phillies);26;41;.388;20½

Southern Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB
Charleston SC (Yankees);36;31;.537;—
Augusta (Giants);34;31;.523;1
Lexington (Royals);34;32;.515;1½
Greenville (Red Sox);30;37;.448;6
Rome (Braves);29;37;.439;6½
Asheville (Rockies);29;38;.433;7
Columbia (Mets);24;39;.381;10

___

Friday's Games

Greensboro at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Lakewood at Asheville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Charleston SC, 7:05 p.m.

Lexington at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Hagerstown, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

West Virginia at Hagerstown, Game 1, 4:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Hagerstown, Game 2, TBD

Lakewood at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Charleston SC, 6:05 p.m.

Lexington at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Greenville at Charleston SC, 1:05 p.m.

Lakewood at Asheville, 2:05 p.m.

Rome at Augusta, 2:05 p.m.

Lexington at Columbia, 2:05 p.m.

Hickory at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Hagerstown, 2:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Kannapolis, 3 p.m.

