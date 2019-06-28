BC-BBM--South Atlantic League Glance
South Atlantic League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
|;W;L;Pct.;GB
|x-Delmarva (Orioles);7;1;.875;—
|Hickory (Rangers);7;1;.875;—
|West Virginia (Mariners);4;4;.500;3
|Greensboro (Pirates);4;4;.500;3
|Kannapolis (White Sox);4;4;.500;3
|Hagerstown (Nationals);2;6;.250;5
|Lakewood (Phillies);2;6;.250;5
Southern Division
|;W;L;Pct.;GB
|Greenville (Red Sox);5;3;.625;—
|Augusta (Giants);5;3;.625;—
|Columbia (Mets);4;4;.500;1
|Rome (Braves);4;4;.500;1
|Charleston SC (Yankees);3;5;.375;2
|Asheville (Rockies);3;5;.375;2
|x-Lexington (Royals);2;6;.250;3
___
Thursday's Games
Augusta 12, Lexington 5
Greensboro 9, Lakewood 8
Asheville 7, Charleston SC 2
Hickory 1, Columbia 0
West Virginia 4, Kannapolis 3, 10 innings
Rome 4, Greenville 3
Delmarva 3, Hagerstown 1, 10 innings
Friday's Games
Lexington at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Charleston SC, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Hagerstown, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Lexington at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Asheville at Charleston SC, 6:05 p.m.
Hickory at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at West Virginia, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Hagerstown, 6:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.