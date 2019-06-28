BC-BBM--South Atlantic League Glance

South Atlantic League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance

All Times EDT

Northern Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB
x-Delmarva (Orioles);7;1;.875;—
Hickory (Rangers);7;1;.875;—
West Virginia (Mariners);4;4;.500;3
Greensboro (Pirates);4;4;.500;3
Kannapolis (White Sox);4;4;.500;3
Hagerstown (Nationals);2;6;.250;5
Lakewood (Phillies);2;6;.250;5

Southern Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB
Greenville (Red Sox);5;3;.625;—
Augusta (Giants);5;3;.625;—
Columbia (Mets);4;4;.500;1
Rome (Braves);4;4;.500;1
Charleston SC (Yankees);3;5;.375;2
Asheville (Rockies);3;5;.375;2
x-Lexington (Royals);2;6;.250;3

___

Thursday's Games

Augusta 12, Lexington 5

Greensboro 9, Lakewood 8

Asheville 7, Charleston SC 2

Hickory 1, Columbia 0

West Virginia 4, Kannapolis 3, 10 innings

Rome 4, Greenville 3

Delmarva 3, Hagerstown 1, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Lexington at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Charleston SC, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Hagerstown, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lexington at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Asheville at Charleston SC, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at West Virginia, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Hagerstown, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.