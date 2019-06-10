BC-BBM--South Atlantic League Glance
South Atlantic League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
|;W;L;Pct.;GB
|Delmarva (Orioles);46;16;.742;—
|Greensboro (Pirates);40;23;.635;6½
|Hickory (Rangers);38;22;.633;7
|West Virginia (Mariners);30;33;.476;16½
|Hagerstown (Nationals);28;35;.444;18½
|Kannapolis (White Sox);26;35;.426;19½
|Lakewood (Phillies);24;39;.381;22½
Southern Division
|;W;L;Pct.;GB
|Charleston SC (Yankees);34;29;.540;—
|Lexington (Royals);33;29;.532;½
|Augusta (Giants);31;30;.508;2
|Greenville (Red Sox);28;35;.444;6
|Asheville (Rockies);27;36;.429;7
|Rome (Braves);26;36;.419;7½
|Columbia (Mets);23;36;.390;9
___
Sunday's Games
Columbia at Hickory, ppd.
Lakewood 4, Greensboro 3
Lexington 7, Rome 5, 11 innings
Kannapolis at Augusta, ppd.
Hagerstown 5, Delmarva 1
Greenville 7, West Virginia 4
Columbia at Hickory, cancelled
Asheville 3, Charleston SC 2
Augusta 6, Kannapolis 3
Monday's Games
Charleston SC at Rome, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Lakewood at Hagerstown, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Charleston SC at Rome, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Lakewood at Hagerstown, 7:05 p.m.