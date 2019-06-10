BC-BBM--South Atlantic League Glance

South Atlantic League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance

All Times EDT

Northern Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB
Delmarva (Orioles);46;16;.742;—
Greensboro (Pirates);40;23;.635;6½
Hickory (Rangers);38;22;.633;7
West Virginia (Mariners);30;33;.476;16½
Hagerstown (Nationals);28;35;.444;18½
Kannapolis (White Sox);26;35;.426;19½
Lakewood (Phillies);24;39;.381;22½

Southern Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB
Charleston SC (Yankees);34;29;.540;—
Lexington (Royals);33;29;.532;½
Augusta (Giants);31;30;.508;2
Greenville (Red Sox);28;35;.444;6
Asheville (Rockies);27;36;.429;7
Rome (Braves);26;36;.419;7½
Columbia (Mets);23;36;.390;9

___

Sunday's Games

Columbia at Hickory, ppd.

Lakewood 4, Greensboro 3

Lexington 7, Rome 5, 11 innings

Kannapolis at Augusta, ppd.

Hagerstown 5, Delmarva 1

Greenville 7, West Virginia 4

Columbia at Hickory, cancelled

Asheville 3, Charleston SC 2

Augusta 6, Kannapolis 3

Monday's Games

Charleston SC at Rome, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Lakewood at Hagerstown, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Charleston SC at Rome, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Lakewood at Hagerstown, 7:05 p.m.

