BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|;G;AB;R;H;Pct.
|Polanco Min;69;282;45;92;.326
|Brantley Hou;71;277;36;89;.321
|LeMahieu NYY;68;279;49;88;.315
|TiAnderson ChW;65;250;35;78;.312
|Meadows TB;56;214;33;66;.308
|Devers Bos;74;296;54;91;.307
|Mancini Bal;71;276;50;84;.304
|Merrifield KC;74;309;52;93;.301
|Pham TB;67;256;32;77;.301
|Andrus Tex;63;263;39;79;.300
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; GSanchez, New York, 21; Bregman, Houston, 20; Soler, Kansas City, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; Vogelbach, Seattle, 18; 4 tied at 17.
Runs Batted In
Trout, Los Angeles, 56; DoSantana, Seattle, 54; Abreu, Chicago, 54; Rosario, Minnesota, 53; Soler, Kansas City, 52; Bregman, Houston, 50; Kepler, Minnesota, 50; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 49; GSanchez, New York, 49; Bogaerts, Boston, 49.
Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-2; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 8-4; Lynn, Texas, 8-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 8-6.