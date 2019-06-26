BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|;G;AB;R;H;Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY;73;297;57;99;.333
|Polanco Min;74;304;50;99;.326
|Brantley Hou;76;299;38;95;.318
|Alberto Bal;64;233;19;74;.318
|TAnderson ChW;70;271;39;86;.317
|Devers Bos;78;306;57;97;.317
|Trout LAA;76;261;62;80;.307
|Andrus Tex;68;285;45;87;.305
|Merrifield KC;80;335;57;102;.304
|Mancini Bal;74;287;51;87;.303
Home Runs
Encarnacion, New York, 24; GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; Vogelbach, Seattle, 19; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; Torres, New York, 19; 3 tied at 18.
Runs Batted In
DoSantana, Seattle, 60; Rosario, Minnesota, 59; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Abreu, Chicago, 55; Encarnacion, New York, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; Bogaerts, Boston, 53; Bregman, Houston, 52; LeMahieu, New York, 52; GSanchez, New York, 52.
Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.