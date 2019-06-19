BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|;G;AB;R;H;Pct.
|Polanco Min;69;282;45;92;.326
|Brantley Hou;70;273;35;86;.315
|TiAnderson ChW;64;245;35;77;.314
|Meadows TB;55;210;33;66;.314
|LeMahieu NYY;67;275;47;86;.313
|Merrifield KC;73;304;52;93;.306
|Mancini Bal;70;276;50;84;.304
|Devers Bos;73;293;53;89;.304
|Bogaerts Bos;72;277;56;83;.300
|Andrus Tex;62;258;39;77;.298
Home Runs
Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; Bregman, Houston, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; Soler, Kansas City, 20; GSanchez, New York, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Kepler, Minnesota, 18; 5 tied at 17.
Runs Batted In
Abreu, Chicago, 54; Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Soler, Kansas City, 52; Bregman, Houston, 50; Trout, Los Angeles, 49; DoSantana, Seattle, 49; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 49; Kepler, Minnesota, 49; Pence, Texas, 48; Bogaerts, Boston, 48.
Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 10-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-2; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; Lynn, Texas, 8-4; 5 tied at 7-3.