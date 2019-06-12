BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|;G;AB;R;H;Pct.
|Polanco Min;62;249;42;85;.341
|Meadows TB;49;189;32;63;.333
|Brantley Hou;64;250;32;80;.320
|LeMahieu NYY;61;247;43;78;.316
|TiAnderson ChW;59;223;33;70;.314
|Dozier KC;52;185;27;58;.314
|Springer Hou;48;185;41;57;.308
|Fletcher LAA;63;221;32;68;.308
|Martinez Bos;58;223;37;68;.305
|Reddick Hou;60;223;28;68;.305
Home Runs
Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; GSanchez, New York, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Soler, Kansas City, 17; 5 tied at 16.
Runs Batted In
Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Abreu, Chicago, 52; Encarnacion, Seattle, 49; DoSantana, Seattle, 48; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Bregman, Houston, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 44; Mondesi, Kansas City, 44; Voit, New York, 44; 5 tied at 43.
Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 9-1; German, New York, 9-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Montas, Oakland, 8-2; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4.