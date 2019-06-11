BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|;G;AB;R;H;Pct.
|Meadows TB;48;185;32;63;.341
|Polanco Min;61;246;41;82;.333
|LeMahieu NYY;59;237;41;76;.321
|TiAnderson ChW;58;219;33;70;.320
|Brantley Hou;63;246;30;78;.317
|Dozier KC;52;185;27;58;.314
|Reddick Hou;59;218;28;68;.312
|Springer Hou;48;185;41;57;.308
|Fletcher LAA;62;221;32;68;.308
|La Stella LAA;62;218;39;67;.307
Home Runs
Encarnacion, Seattle, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; GSanchez, New York, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Soler, Kansas City, 17; 4 tied at 16.
Runs Batted In
Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Abreu, Chicago, 52; DoSantana, Seattle, 48; Encarnacion, Seattle, 46; Bregman, Houston, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 44; Mondesi, Kansas City, 44; Soler, Kansas City, 44; 3 tied at 43.
Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 9-1; German, New York, 9-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Montas, Oakland, 8-2; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4.