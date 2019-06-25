BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|;G;AB;R;H;Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY;72;293;56;97;.331
|Polanco Min;73;301;48;98;.326
|Brantley Hou;75;295;38;95;.322
|TiAnderson ChW;69;268;38;84;.313
|Devers Bos;77;302;55;93;.308
|Trout LAA;75;257;62;79;.307
|Mancini Bal;73;282;51;86;.305
|Meadows TB;60;230;33;70;.304
|Andrus Tex;67;280;44;85;.304
|Merrifield KC;79;330;56;100;.303
Home Runs
GSanchez, New York, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Bregman, Houston, 21; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; 4 tied at 18.
Runs Batted In
DoSantana, Seattle, 59; Rosario, Minnesota, 57; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Abreu, Chicago, 55; Soler, Kansas City, 53; GSanchez, New York, 52; Bregman, Houston, 51; Kepler, Minnesota, 51; LeMahieu, New York, 51; Bogaerts, Boston, 51.
Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 8-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 8-6.