BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|;G;AB;R;H;Pct.
|Polanco Min;68;274;45;91;.332
|TiAnderson ChW;63;241;35;76;.315
|Meadows TB;55;210;33;66;.314
|LeMahieu NYY;66;270;45;84;.311
|Mancini Bal;69;272;50;84;.309
|Brantley Hou;69;269;34;83;.309
|Lindor Cle;52;208;34;63;.303
|Fletcher LAA;68;238;33;72;.303
|Andrus Tex;61;255;39;77;.302
|Devers Bos;72;285;52;86;.302
Home Runs
Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; GSanchez, New York, 20; Bregman, Houston, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Soler, Kansas City, 19; 6 tied at 17.
Runs Batted In
Abreu, Chicago, 54; Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Soler, Kansas City, 51; Trout, Los Angeles, 49; DoSantana, Seattle, 49; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 49; Bregman, Houston, 48; Pence, Texas, 48; Bogaerts, Boston, 48; 2 tied at 46.
Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 10-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-2; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; Lynn, Texas, 8-4; 4 tied at 7-3.