BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN

By The Associated Press

AMERICAN LEAGUE

;G;AB;R;H;Pct.
LeMahieu NYY;74;301;58;101;.336
Devers Bos;79;311;60;100;.322
Polanco Min;76;315;51;101;.321
TAnderson ChW;70;271;39;86;.317
Brantley Hou;78;307;38;97;.316
Alberto Bal;65;238;20;75;.315
Andrus Tex;70;293;45;90;.307
Merrifield KC;81;340;57;103;.303
Trout LAA;78;268;63;81;.302
Meadows TB;63;243;34;73;.300

Home Runs

Encarnacion, New York, 24; GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; 6 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 60; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 59; Trout, Los Angeles, 57; Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Encarnacion, New York, 54; LeMahieu, New York, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; 3 tied at 52.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.

