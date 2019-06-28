BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|;G;AB;R;H;Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY;74;301;58;101;.336
|Devers Bos;79;311;60;100;.322
|Polanco Min;76;315;51;101;.321
|TAnderson ChW;70;271;39;86;.317
|Brantley Hou;78;307;38;97;.316
|Alberto Bal;65;238;20;75;.315
|Andrus Tex;70;293;45;90;.307
|Merrifield KC;81;340;57;103;.303
|Trout LAA;78;268;63;81;.302
|Meadows TB;63;243;34;73;.300
Home Runs
Encarnacion, New York, 24; GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; 6 tied at 19.
Runs Batted In
DoSantana, Seattle, 60; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 59; Trout, Los Angeles, 57; Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Encarnacion, New York, 54; LeMahieu, New York, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; 3 tied at 52.
Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.