BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|;G;AB;R;H;Pct.
|Meadows TB;42;160;28;57;.356
|Polanco Min;56;223;38;75;.336
|Brantley Hou;59;229;30;76;.332
|TAnderson ChW;53;201;32;65;.323
|Fletcher LAA;59;209;32;66;.316
|Devers Bos;59;229;43;72;.314
|Dozier KC;52;185;27;58;.314
|LeMahieu NYY;54;214;37;66;.308
|Springer Hou;48;185;41;57;.308
|Reddick Hou;54;200;27;61;.305
Home Runs
Rosario, Minnesota, 18; GSanchez, New York, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; MChapman, Oakland, 16; Encarnacion, Seattle, 16; 6 tied at 15.
Runs Batted In
Rosario, Minnesota, 50; Abreu, Chicago, 50; Springer, Houston, 43; Bregman, Houston, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 42; Gallo, Texas, 41; Smith Jr., Baltimore, 41; Soler, Kansas City, 40; Bogaerts, Boston, 40.
Pitching
German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Giolito, Chicago, 8-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 8-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Montas, Oakland, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Walden, Boston, 6-0.