BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|;G;AB;R;H;Pct.
|Meadows TB;41;157;27;56;.357
|Polanco Min;55;219;38;74;.338
|TAnderson ChW;52;197;32;65;.330
|Brantley Hou;58;225;30;74;.329
|Fletcher LAA;58;205;32;66;.322
|Devers Bos;58;225;41;71;.316
|Dozier KC;52;185;27;58;.314
|LeMahieu NYY;53;209;37;65;.311
|Springer Hou;48;185;41;57;.308
|Reddick Hou;53;195;27;60;.308
Home Runs
GSanchez, New York, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; MChapman, Oakland, 16; Encarnacion, Seattle, 16; 5 tied at 15.
Runs Batted In
Abreu, Chicago, 50; Rosario, Minnesota, 49; Springer, Houston, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 42; Gallo, Texas, 41; Bregman, Houston, 40; Soler, Kansas City, 40; 3 tied at 39.
Pitching
German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Giolito, Chicago, 8-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 8-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1.