BC-BBA--EXP-BOX-Cle-Tex

Rangers 4, Indians 2
|Cleveland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Lindor ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.293
|Mercado lf;3;1;1;0;1;0;.316
|C.Santana dh;3;1;2;1;1;0;.292
|Luplow rf;3;0;1;1;0;1;.260
|a-Naquin ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.275
|Ramirez 3b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.201
|Kipnis 2b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.227
|Plawecki c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.173
|b-Freeman ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.246
|Bauers 1b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.230
|L.Martin cf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.199
|Totals;31;2;5;2;3;5
|Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Choo dh;4;0;0;0;0;0;.280
|D.Santana rf;4;2;2;1;0;2;.312
|Andrus ss;4;2;2;2;0;1;.303
|Cabrera 3b;3;0;0;0;0;3;.242
|Forsythe 3b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.268
|Calhoun lf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.333
|Odor 2b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.173
|DeShields cf;3;0;2;0;0;0;.238
|Guzman 1b;2;0;1;0;1;0;.214
|Mathis c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.150
|Totals;31;4;8;3;1;10
|Cleveland;000;001;001;—;2;5;1
|Texas;200;000;02x;—;4;8;0
a-grounded out for Luplow in the 9th. b-struck out for Plawecki in the 9th.
E_Bauers (2). LOB_Cleveland 5, Texas 4. 2B_D.Santana (11), Calhoun (2), DeShields (7), Guzman (15). 3B_Andrus (3). HR_C.Santana (15), off Kelley; D.Santana (7), off Cole; Andrus (7), off Cole. RBIs_C.Santana (44), Luplow (22), D.Santana (21), Andrus 2 (43). SB_Ramirez (17), D.Santana (9). CS_DeShields (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Ramirez 2, Bauers); Texas 3 (Choo, Odor, Guzman). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 4; Texas 1 for 5.
GIDP_Ramirez.
DP_Texas 1 (Guzman, Odor).
|Cleveland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Bieber, L, 6-3;6;5;2;2;0;8;102;3.86
|Clippard;1;1;0;0;1;1;14;3.26
|Cole;1-3;2;2;2;0;0;12;3.77
|Hand;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;9;0.86
|Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Minor, W, 7-4;8;3;1;1;3;4;110;2.52
|Kelley, S, 9-13;1;2;1;1;0;1;23;2.81
WP_Bieber.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:35. A_18,531 (49,115).