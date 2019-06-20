BC-BBA--EXP-BOX-Cle-Tex

Rangers 4, Indians 2

Cleveland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Lindor ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.293
Mercado lf;3;1;1;0;1;0;.316
C.Santana dh;3;1;2;1;1;0;.292
Luplow rf;3;0;1;1;0;1;.260
a-Naquin ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.275
Ramirez 3b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.201
Kipnis 2b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.227
Plawecki c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.173
b-Freeman ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.246
Bauers 1b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.230
L.Martin cf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.199
Totals;31;2;5;2;3;5
Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Choo dh;4;0;0;0;0;0;.280
D.Santana rf;4;2;2;1;0;2;.312
Andrus ss;4;2;2;2;0;1;.303
Cabrera 3b;3;0;0;0;0;3;.242
Forsythe 3b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.268
Calhoun lf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.333
Odor 2b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.173
DeShields cf;3;0;2;0;0;0;.238
Guzman 1b;2;0;1;0;1;0;.214
Mathis c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.150
Totals;31;4;8;3;1;10
Cleveland;000;001;001;—;2;5;1
Texas;200;000;02x;—;4;8;0

a-grounded out for Luplow in the 9th. b-struck out for Plawecki in the 9th.

E_Bauers (2). LOB_Cleveland 5, Texas 4. 2B_D.Santana (11), Calhoun (2), DeShields (7), Guzman (15). 3B_Andrus (3). HR_C.Santana (15), off Kelley; D.Santana (7), off Cole; Andrus (7), off Cole. RBIs_C.Santana (44), Luplow (22), D.Santana (21), Andrus 2 (43). SB_Ramirez (17), D.Santana (9). CS_DeShields (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Ramirez 2, Bauers); Texas 3 (Choo, Odor, Guzman). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 4; Texas 1 for 5.

GIDP_Ramirez.

DP_Texas 1 (Guzman, Odor).

Cleveland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Bieber, L, 6-3;6;5;2;2;0;8;102;3.86
Clippard;1;1;0;0;1;1;14;3.26
Cole;1-3;2;2;2;0;0;12;3.77
Hand;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;9;0.86
Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Minor, W, 7-4;8;3;1;1;3;4;110;2.52
Kelley, S, 9-13;1;2;1;1;0;1;23;2.81

WP_Bieber.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:35. A_18,531 (49,115).

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.