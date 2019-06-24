BC-BBO--Baseball Expanded Glance
Baseball Expanded Standings
All Times EDT
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|New York;49;28;.636;—;—;8-2;L-1;28-14;21-14
|Tampa Bay;45;33;.577;4½;—;4-6;W-1;20-18;25-15
|Boston;42;37;.532;8;1;7-3;L-2;18-19;24-18
|Toronto;29;49;.372;20½;13½;4-6;W-2;13-25;16-24
|Baltimore;22;56;.282;27½;20½;1-9;L-1;9-28;13-28
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Minnesota;50;27;.649;—;—;5-5;L-1;24-13;26-14
|Cleveland;42;35;.545;8;—;8-2;W-3;23-17;19-18
|Chicago;36;39;.480;13;5;5-5;L-2;20-17;16-22
|Detroit;26;47;.356;22;14;2-8;L-4;11-24;15-23
|Kansas City;27;51;.346;23½;15½;5-5;W-1;16-25;11-26
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Houston;49;30;.620;—;—;3-7;W-1;27-11;22-19
|Texas;42;36;.538;6½;½;6-4;W-2;28-15;14-21
|Oakland;41;38;.519;8;2;6-4;L-1;24-19;17-19
|Los Angeles;39;40;.494;10;4;5-5;W-1;19-18;20-22
|Seattle;35;47;.427;15½;9½;6-4;W-1;17-25;18-22
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Atlanta;46;32;.590;—;—;7-3;W-2;24-17;22-15
|Philadelphia;39;38;.506;6½;1;1-9;L-7;23-17;16-21
|Washington;37;40;.481;8½;3;6-4;L-2;21-19;16-21
|New York;37;41;.474;9;3½;4-6;L-1;20-14;17-27
|Miami;30;46;.395;15;9½;6-4;W-4;13-25;17-21
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Chicago;42;35;.545;—;—;4-6;W-1;27-14;15-21
|Milwaukee;42;36;.538;½;—;3-7;W-2;24-15;18-21
|St. Louis;40;37;.519;2;—;6-4;L-1;24-16;16-21
|Cincinnati;36;40;.474;5½;3½;6-4;L-2;19-17;17-23
|Pittsburgh;36;40;.474;5½;3½;6-4;W-4;17-19;19-21
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Los Angeles;54;25;.684;—;—;8-2;W-6;34-9;20-16
|Colorado;40;37;.519;13;—;5-5;L-3;22-15;18-22
|Arizona;39;40;.494;15;2;3-7;W-1;15-21;24-19
|San Diego;38;40;.487;15½;2½;5-5;L-3;21-20;17-20
|San Francisco;33;43;.434;19½;6½;5-5;L-1;15-21;18-22
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Toronto 6, Boston 1
Cleveland 8, Detroit 3
Houston 9, N.Y. Yankees 4
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 1
Texas 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Tampa Bay 8, Oakland 2
Seattle 13, Baltimore 3
L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4
Monday's Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
San Diego (Allen 1-0) at Baltimore (Rogers 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Richard 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Boston (Price 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 2-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Chavez 2-2) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1) at Houston (Cole 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 8-6) at Milwaukee (Davies 7-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-6) at Minnesota (Gibson 7-4), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 4-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-4), 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Miami 6, Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 4, Washington 3, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 11, San Diego 10, 11 innings
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 5
Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Arizona 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 3
L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4
Monday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Lockett 0-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 6-6), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Allen 1-0) at Baltimore (Rogers 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 6-5) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-0), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1) at Houston (Cole 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 8-6) at Milwaukee (Davies 7-1), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 4-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-4), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Arizona (Ray 5-4), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-7), 9:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
San Diego at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.