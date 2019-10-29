GREENSBORO — A service to remember former North Carolina U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan will be held this weekend in the city where she lived for decades.
Hagan family spokeswoman Sadie Weiner said Tuesday that Hagan's funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Greensboro. The church service is open to the public and will be followed by a visitation with the family.
Hagan died Monday at age 66, about three years after she contracted a rare virus spread from ticks to humans, leading to brain inflammation that made it difficult for her to speak and walk.
The Democrat was elected to the U.S. Senate in a 2008 after a 10-year state legislative career. Hagan served one term before losing to Republican Thom Tillis in 2014.
Kay Hagan
Kay Hagan greets and hugs her supporters after conceding the race to Thom Tillis in the plaza of the Greensboro Coliseum on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014, in Greensboro, N.C.
News & Record
Kay Hagan
Newly elected U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan (left) is excited as she reflects on her campaign while looking at a book that her daughter Carrie created for her at her office after her swearing-in ceremony and reception on Jan. 6, 2008, in Washington. Carrie Hagan created the book after editing through thousands of images and clippings. Husband Chip Hagan (center) and Colleen Flanagan, the communications director, share in the moment. Hagan died Oct. 28 from complications relating to a tick-borne disease.
News & Record file
Kay Hagan
Kay Hagan, D-N.C greets pedestrians on the sidewalk after early voting at the Old Guilford County Courthouse on Friday, October 24, 2014, in Greensboro, N.C. Kay Hagan, D-N.C, was in a tight battle with North Carolina Republican Senate candidate Thom Tillis.
JERRY WOLFORD/News & Record
Kay Hagan
Senator Kay Hagan concedes the race to Thom Tillis and applauds her campaign in the plaza of the Greensboro Coliseum on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014, in Greensboro, N.C.
News & Record
Kay Hagan
N.C. Sen. Kay Hagan, D-Greensboro, Doug Galyon and Maurice Hull celebrate the Skybus announcement in 2007. The company was to receive incentives of more than $7 million from the state and local governments.
H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record
Kay Hagan votes 2014
Kay Hagan, D-N.C votes during early voting at the Old Guilford County Courthouse on Friday, October 24, 2014, in Greensboro, N.C. Kay Hagan, D-N.C is in a tight battle with North Carolina Republican Senate candidate Thom Tillis.
JERRY WOLFORD/News & Record
Kay Hagan
File photo — Senator Kay Hagan walks from the stage with her father Josie Perry “Joe” Ruthven and members of her family after conceding the race to Thom Tillis in the plaza of the Greensboro Coliseum on Nov. 4, 2014. Hagan died Oct. 28 from complications relating to a tick-borne disease.
JERRY WOLFORD/News & Record
Kay Hagan at naturalization ceremony in 2016
Former Sen. Kay Hagan delivers the keynote address during the Independence Day Naturalization Ceremony July 4, 2016, at Old Salem in Winston-Salem.
Andrew Dye/Winston-Salem Journal
Kay Hagan
The 2015 Women to Women Celebration Luncheon was held on Monday, October 19, 2015 at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro. Pictured are Tara Sandercock, Ernestine Taylor, Kay Hagan and Linda Carlisle.
Nancy Sidelinger
Kay Hagan
Former U.S. Senator Kay Hagan (right) smiles with her husband, Chip Hagan, as she wears a hard hat during the groundbreaking for a new, 180-foot-tall Air Traffic Control Tower at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Kay Hagan
ArtsGreensboro board member Jada Drew thanks former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan in Greensboro, NC on Oct. 22, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Kay Hagan
Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan and her husband, Chip, were introduced as honorary co-chairs of ArtsGreensboro's 2020's Artsfund campagin kickoff in Greensboro, NC on Oct. 22, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Kay Hagan
Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan's husband, Chip, holds up a photo of Kay as a child dancer as the couple was introduced as honorary co-chairs of ArtsGreensboro's 2020's Artsfund campaign kickoff in Greensboro, NC on Oct. 22, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Kay Hagan
Dignitaries at the event included (l to rt) Greensboro Mayor Keith Holliday, U.S. congressman Howard Coble, and N.C. legislators Katie Dorsett and Kay Hagan. Michimasa Fujino, CEO of Honda Aircraft Co., announced its world headquarters along with the production facilities of the HondaJet will be located at Piedmont Triad International Airport, in Greensboro, N.C., Friday Feb. 9, 2007. (Joseph Rodriguez/ News & Record).
JOSEPH RODRIGUEZ
Kay Hagan
Kay Hagan, a Cemocratic Guilford County state senator, embraces her daughter Carrie, who plays soccer for Greensboro Day School, after a winning home soccer game on May 11, 2005. Hagan is in her fourth term as a state senator, and, as she balances her home life in Greensboro, she continues to gain power in the Legislature.
Kim Walker/News & Record
Kay Hagan
Kay Hagan, a Democratic Guilford County state senator, stands to address the state senate as she introduces a bill about the N.C. uniform trust code during a session on May 11, 2005, in the North Carolina State Legislature building in Raleigh.
Kim Walker/News & Record
Kay Hagan
US Senator elect Kay Hagan celebrates her victory over Republican Elizabeth Dole with supporters and family at the Democratic Party Campaign celebration site at the Greensboro Coliseum on Tuesday, November 4, 2008.
Jerry Wolford/News & Record
Obama
President Barack Obama is greeted by Sen. Kay Hagan, D-N.C., left, who has criticized the Obama administration on veterans issues, as he arrives at North Carolina Air National Guard Base in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2014. Obama is in Charlotte to address the American Legion’s 96th National Convention. At right is Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Charles Dharapak/The Associated Press
Kay Hagan
US Senator elect Kay Hagan celebrates her victory over Republican Elizabeth Dole with supporters and family at the Democratic Party Campaign celebration site at the Greensboro Coliseum on Tuesday, November 4, 2008.
Joe Rodriguez / News-Record
Kay Hagan
U.S. senator-elect Kay Hagan (right) talks with N.C. A&T Chancellor Stanley Battle (left) during the university's third-annual Veterans' Day "Honoring Those Who Served" on the N.C. A&T campus in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, November 11, 2008.
NELSON KEPLEY
Kay Hagan
US Senator elect Kay Hagan celebrates her victory over Republican Elizabeth Dole with supporters and family at the Democratic Party Campaign celebration site at the Greensboro Coliseum on Tuesday, November 4, 2008. (Jerry Wolford / News-Record)
Jerry Wolford/News & Record
Kay Hagan
U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan, a North Carolina Democrat who helped craft one of the versions of health care reform still being debated in a Senate committee, talks with media after short tour of the HealthServe Community Health Clinic on South Eugene Street on Wednesday, August 12, 2009 in Greensboro, NC.
Jerry Wolford/News & Record
Kay Hagan
U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan, a North Carolina Democrat who helped craft one of the versions of health care reform still being debated in a Senate committee, talks with HealthServe Community Health Clinic medical director Dr. David Talbot during a short tour of the clinic on South Eugene Street on Wednesday, August 12, 2009 in Greensboro, NC.
Jerry Wolford/News & Record
Kay Hagan
U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan, a North Carolina Democrat who helped craft one of the versions of health care reform still being debated in a Senate committee, greets a friend after she finished a short tour of the HealthServe Community Health Clinic on South Eugene Street on Wednesday, August 12, 2009 in Greensboro, NC.
Jerry Wolford
Kay Hagan
(From left) Franklin McCain, Jesse Jackson, Melvin "Skip" Alston, Kay Hagan, Bev Perdue, Earl Jones, Thomas Perez and Jibreel Khazan cut the ribbon at the opening of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, February 1, 2010.
JOSEPH RODRIGUEZ
Kay Hagan
NC Governor Beverly Perdue and US Senator Kay Hagan wave to those who attended a HondaJet press conference at GTCC's T.H. Davis Aviation Center, where it was announced that HondaJet would add 419 jobs in Greensboro, NC on Monday, Oct. 10, 2011. (H. Scott Hoffmann/
news-record.com)
H. Scott Hoffmann
Kay Hagan
Wanda Young watches as Senator Kay Hagan kneels down to visit with a preschool student during a tour of Elm Street Day Care Center in Greensboro, NC on January 16, 2013.
H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record
Kay Hagan
U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan (left), a Greensboro Democrat, talks with Sam Funchess, (second from left), president and CEO of The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship; Oscar Wong (third from left), President of Highland Brewing Company and Paul Wetenhall (fourth from left), president of Ventureprise after a news conference at The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, March 25, 2013. Hagan announced that Wong and Wetenhall will serve as two of four co-chairs of her small business advisory committee and that Funchess will be a member of the committee during the news conference Monday.
NELSON KEPLEY
US Senate Hagan
In this Wednesday, April 16, 2014 photo, Sen. Kay Hagan, D-N.C., listens during an appearance in Durham, N.C. Hagan has tried for her first 5 1/2 years in the U.S. Senate to persuade North Carolina voters that being in the middle of the road is a good thing. Hagan released her first commercial in her bid to win re-election, a statewide radio spot criticizing Tillis, even though he's just one of eight candidates in the May 6 GOP primary. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/The Associated Press
Kay Hagan concession
Senator Kay Hagan concedes the race to Thom TIllis and applauds her campaign in the plaza of the Greensboro Coliseum on Tuesday, November 4, 2014, in Greensboro, N.C.
JERRY WOLFORD/News & Record
Kay Hagan
Kay Hagan, D-N.C and her daughter Carrie Stewart arrive at the Old Guilford County Courthouse to early vote on Friday, October 24, 2014, in Greensboro, N.C. Kay Hagan, D-N.C is in a tight battle with North Carolina Republican Senate candidate Thom Tillis.
JERRY WOLFORD/News & Record
Kay Hagan
Kay Hagan (center), a democratic Guilford County state senator, jokes with Marsha Mayer (left) and Jerrie Kasik while watching her daughter Carrie's home soccer game from the stands at Greensboro Day School on May 11, 2005. Hagan is in her fourth term as a state senator, and, as she balances her home life in Greensboro, she continues to gain power in the Legislature.
Kim Walker/News & Record
