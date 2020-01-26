CHAPEL HILL — In 2018, then-North Carolina guard Joel Berry II made headlines when he told media members, “I don’t count N.C. State as being a rivalry game.”
Duke was UNC’s only rival, he said, a statement that caused a stir among the Wolfpack.
When a television reporter Saturday asked senior guard Brandon Robinson whether N.C. State was a rival to UNC, Robinson wasn’t falling for it.
“You’re trying to bait me,” Robinson said with a nervous smile. “Nah, I’m not trying to add no fuel to nobody’s fire. I’m going to pass on that question.”
UNC (9-10, 2-6 ACC) will face N.C. State (14-6, 5-4 ACC) in Raleigh at 7 p.m. today for the first of two matchups this season. The Wolfpack is coming off a 64-58 loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday.
The Tar Heels are coming off arguably their most impressive win of the season Saturday, a 94-71 victory over Miami at home. It was their first win in 24 days, and a much needed boost of confidence considering the Tar Heels haven’t yet entered the toughest part of their ACC schedule. UNC still has games against No. 6 Louisville, No. 5 Florida State and No. 8 Duke remaining.
Williams’ teams have dominated N.C. State since he became head coach in 2003 (30-4), these Tar Heels don’t have the same pedigree of teams that have come before.
Williams has never finished with a losing record in 17 years with the program, but UNC is a game under .500.
Before their win against Miami, the Tar Heels were heading in a downward spiral. They had lost five consecutive games, including nine of their last 11. Two losses occurred after UNC had a double-digit lead in the second half.
The Tar Heels were also struggling to find easy buckets without their leading scorer Cole Anthony, who has missed the past 10 games recovering from a knee procedure last month. He is expected to miss Monday’s game.
“But I do think that every game that you win gives you a little more confidence, and I think we were shaken,” Williams said Saturday. “The lack of confidence a lot of times makes you make mistakes because you’re timid.”
The Tar Heels were not timid against Miami. They shot 58 percent from the floor, and 43 percent from behind the 3-point line. It was the first time all season that UNC has shot 50 percent or better from the field. Robinson led all scorers with 29 points and was 11 of 16 from the floor.
UNC freshman forward Armando Bacot also had a big game. He finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists.
“A lack of confidence a lot of times makes you miss a shot,” Williams said. “So hopefully this will give them a little confidence to do some things better, too.”
