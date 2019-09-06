US Open Tennis

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after scoring a point against Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

 Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

If Serena Williams is going to tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles — a feat that has eluded her in three finals since she returned to competition after the birth of her daughter — she will have to do it soon, while she’s free of injuries. Story, B5.

