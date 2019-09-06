If Serena Williams is going to tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles — a feat that has eluded her in three finals since she returned to competition after the birth of her daughter — she will have to do it soon, while she’s free of injuries. Story, B5.
