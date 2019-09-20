JACKSON, Miss. — Byeong Hun An was making so many birdies in the Sanderson Farms Championship he worried the storms would cost him momentum. Even waking up at 4 a.m. to play 25 holes Friday didn’t slow him.
An finished off a 6-under 66 in the morning and then birdied four straight holes to start the second round, carrying the former U.S. Amateur champion to another 66 and a two-shot lead when the second round was halted by darkness.
“I was on a bit of fire yesterday. I finished with three birdies,” An said. “Was a bit disappointing that they blew the horn because I was especially in good shape and I had two par 5s coming in. Two 66s, that’s not bad. It was solid apart from one shot I hit in the water.”
Instead of setting up a fifth straight birdie in the second round, An pulled his second into a pond on the par-5 fifth hole and made bogey. He still shot 31 on the front. He finished two rounds with 13 birdies. And he was at 12-under 132.
J.T. Poston, who finished his first round with a 64 to share the 18-hole lead with Tom Hoge, had a 70 and was among those at 134, along with Hoge (70), George McNeill (67) and Scottie Scheffler, a rookie who led the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Scheffler also has 13 birdies through 36 holes.
Among those still on the course at the Country Club of Jackson when play was suspended by darkness, Cameron Percy of Australia was at 9 under and Seamus Power of Ireland was at 8 under.
They each had seven holes remaining in the second round, which was to resume today. If the weather cooperates, it should be no trouble getting back on schedule, especially with a new PGA Tour policy that reduces the cut to top 65 and ties.
Carlos Ortiz of Mexico and Harris English each shot 71 and were at 8-under 136.
Brandt Snedeker, at No. 41 the highest-ranked player in the field, was at 6 under for the tournament with two holes left in his round.
Defending champion Cameron Champ had a 72 and was eight shots behind.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.