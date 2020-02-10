NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing

Clint Bowyer gestures on pit road after his run during NASCAR auto race qualifying at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 John Raoux

In the first 48 hours of NASCAR’s 2020 season, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Erik Jones, a pair of drivers with something to prove, grabbed the first two wins of the year. Brad Keselowski already seems at odds with teammate Joey Logano and the Busch Clash was an exhibition in how not to drive in the Daytona 500. Story, B10.

