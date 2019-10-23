Lightning Hurricanes Hockey

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal (11) celebrates a goal by Jaccob Slavin against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period of an NHL hockey game, in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

 Karl B DeBlaker

In the Carolina Hurricanes’ first five games this season — all wins — there was little for Jordan Staal to say. But the Canes have now encountered their first rough patch, putting the pressure on the team captain to keep everyone on the same page. Story, C5.

