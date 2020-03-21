Seventh grade isn’t supposed to look like this.
Seventh grade is supposed to be:
- Counting down the days until spring break or summer vacation.
- Staying up late, even though you know it will make it hard to get up for school tomorrow.
- Stupid inside jokes with your friends.
- Complaining about the cafeteria food.
- Feeling self-conscious about everything, wanting to be invisible and to be noticed all at the same time.
- Being embarrassed by pretty much everything your parents do.
- Getting called out in class for talking with your friends.
- Stressing out over your homework load and your grades.
- Rolling your eyes at your “OK, Boomer” parents when they try to explain that they’re not actually Boomers.
- First crushes, requited and unrequited.
- Awkward slow dances.
- Friday nights at the trampoline park with your buddies.
- Guitar concerts that you’ve been practicing so hard for.
- Sleepovers with your besties.
- Playing basketball with your friends for hours and having your mom tell you to take a shower because you stink.
- Sharing funny memes, but not the lame ones that old people like your parents share on Facebook.
- Seeing which of your friends can eat more slices of pizza.
- Making TikTok videos and getting the perfect Instagram selfie.
- Getting into heated discussions with your friends about music.
- After-school trips to Starbucks or McDonalds because you are always starving.
- "Watching Stranger Things," not living some pandemic version of it.
It is not supposed to be this:
- Going to school via your Chromebook while your parents work from home.
- Worrying that your at-risk grandparents will get COVID-19 and die.
- Being scared that you will die because you have asthma and read an article online that said people with asthma have a higher risk of dying. (But you do some math, calculating the risk of someone your age getting the disease, then factoring in the likelihood that it will be a serious case and multiplying that by the death rate for asthmatics. And the tiny number makes you feel better, and it proves what teachers and your parents have been telling you all along: You will use math in everyday life. Even during a pandemic.)
- Doing PE in the dining room.
- Facing weeks, and likely months, home alone with just your parents and your cat.
- Hanging out with your friends on Facetime instead of IRL.
- Jamming to “Knocking on Heaven’s Door” on the guitar with your best friend via FaceTime while your mom cries in the next room.
Because this was not the seventh grade she imagined for you. She is scared and worried and uncertain what this all means for the world – for people’s health and their jobs and the economy.
Because she doesn’t have the answers to your questions or the reassurances you or any of us need right now. But she is trying to keep it together, to keep it as normal as life can be when it is anything but.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.